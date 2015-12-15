Online Movie Ticketing Service Market Global Trends with Industry Growth to 2027 – Atom Tickets, BookMyShow, Cineplex, Fandango, Moviefone, Mtime, Paytm, PVR, Vue, ZOONGA

“Global Online Movie Ticketing Service Industry Research Report” provides detailed insight covering all important parameters including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights and Competitive Analysis of Online Movie Ticketing Service Market.

Growing adoption of smartphones and PC also increasing penetration of the internet is boosting the growth of the online movie ticking service market. Changing consumer preference from traditional booking to online booking to save the time is further fuel the growth of the market. Increasing digitalization and improvement in internet connectivity is also propelling the growth of the market.

Increasing preference for the online booking of movie tickets due to various benefits such as can choose a seat as per choice, no chance of losing the ticket, easily check the availability of seat, and others; these factors are growing demand for the online movie ticketing service market. Giving promotions and discounts on the booking of an online ticket is further propelling the growth of the market. However, rising incidents of fraud activities and lack of trust in the online transaction is the major restraint for the growth of the market. Growing demand for convenient, hassle-free, and quicker booking is expected to drive the growth of the online movie ticketing service market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Atom Tickets LLC.

BookMyShow

Cineplex Entertainment LP

Fandango

Moviefone

com Inc.

Paytm

PVR Cinemas

Vue

ZOONGA

The global online movie ticketing service market is segmented on the basis of platform. On the basis of platform the market is segmented as mobile, PC.

