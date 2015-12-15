Hernia Repair industry is expected to reach $6,056.3 billion and CAGR of 4.5% by 2026

Global Hernia Repair Market 2020-2026 by Product Type, Surgery Type, Hernia Type, End-user, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global hernia repair market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global hernia repair market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Surgery Type, Hernia Type, End-user, and Region.

Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Fixation Devices (further segmented into Tack (split into Absorbable Tack and Non-absorbable Tack), Staple, Suture, Glue)

• Consumables (Mesh) (further segmented into Biological Mesh and Synthetic Mesh (further split into Absorbable Mesh and Non-Absorbable Mesh; Flat Mesh and 3D Mesh))

Based on surgery type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Open-Tension Free Repair

• Laparoscopic Tension Free Repair

• Tension Repair

• Robotic-Assisted Hernia Repair

Based on hernia type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Umbilical

• Incisional

• Femoral

• Inguinal

• Paraumbilical

• Epigastric

• Others

Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Clinics

• Hospitals

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Product Type, Surgery Type, and End-user over the study years (2019-2026) are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global hernia repair market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

Becton, Dickinson And Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Cook Medical, Inc.

Cousin Biotech

Duomed Group

Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

