IPTV MARKET IS BOOMING WITH TOP KEY PLAYERS | SASKTEL, BREDBANDSBOLAGET, BELL ALIANT, QWEST, KCTV and More

The IPTV market report is a synopsis of the industry study that explains the industry's market definition, classifications, applications, commitments, and global trends. It is expected that the forecast for 2020-2027 will be huge for the IPTV market.

The Global IPTV Market was valued at USD 109.5 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 120.07 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 14.2% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Internet Protocol television (IPTV) offers television content over Internet Protocol (IP) networks. IPTV is the advancement in television with broadcasting technology. IPTV helps to view the TV programs through internet same as we watch on television. It uses broadcast signals received from via internet to provide online streaming. It offers multimedia services such as television, video, audio and data delivery through IP based network. The IPTV are safe and easy to handle and provides reliable delivery of programs and other services such as recording and data transfer.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global IPTV Market are

The study given in this section offers details of key market players.

AT&T, Inc.

Bharti Airtel Limited

CenturyLink, Inc.

Deutsche Telecom

ARRIS Group, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc

Broadcom Corporation

The other players in the market are SaskTel, Bredbandsbolaget, Bell Aliant, Qwest, KCTV (Korean Central Television), Verizon, SureWest, BT Vision service, Bluewin TV, Orange TV, U-Verse TV, NTT Communications, PCCW, UTStarcom, and many more.

If you are involved in the IPTV industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook.

Competitive Landscape and IPTV Market Share Analysis

The global IPTV market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of IPTV market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In 2017, BSNL collaborated with Aksh Optifibre and launched IPTV (Interactive and Personalised Television) service in India. This IPTV service offers viewer to watch the programmes with more than 120 channels as per their convenience.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing demand of High-Definition (HD) channels and video on demand services

Growth in online traffic

Decreasing cost of IPTV services

Growing FTTH with IPTV

Regional and Country-level Analysis

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global IPTV market

Analyze and forecast the IPTV market on the basis of transmission method, end-user, and application

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for transmission method, end-user, and application

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

STRATEGIC KEY INSIGHTS OF THE IPTV REPORT:

