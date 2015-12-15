2020 Cognitive Security Market Growth with the Rapid Adoption of Internet of Things by 2027 – IBM Corporation, IKS TN Srl, LogRhythm, McAfee

A New Market Study, titled “Cognitive Security Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on The Insight Partners. This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

The cognitive security market is anticipated to boost in the forecast period owing to the ever-increasing number of security breaches coupled with the rapid adoption of internet of things (IoT). Additionally, the need for proactive security measures is yet another factor driving the market growth. However, limited security budgets are acting as a hindrance for the growth of the cognitive security market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, adoption of social media platforms for various business functions and regulatory and compliance mandates create lucrative growth opportunities for the players operating in the cognitive security market in future.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008427

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Cognitive Security market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Cognitive Security market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Top Emerging Players In Cognitive Security Market are –

Accenture plc

BlackBerry Limited

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Deep Instinct Ltd.

High-Tech Bridge SA

IBM Corporation

IKS TN Srl

LogRhythm, Inc.

McAfee, LLC

Securonix, Inc.

The reports cover key developments in the Cognitive Security market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Cognitive Security market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Cognitive Security in the global market.

The report analyzes factors affecting Cognitive Security market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Cognitive Security market in these regions.

Buy Complete Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008427

About Us – The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact us –

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Email Id : [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com