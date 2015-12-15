2020 Customer Analytics in E-commerce and Consumer Retail Market Key Strategic Moves & International Developments by 2027

A New Market Study, titled “Customer Analytics in E-commerce and Consumer Retail Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on The Insight Partners. This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

The customer analytics in e-commerce and consumer retail is gaining traction with changing shopping habits of consumers and increasing penetration of analytics in the daily use sector. The insights from analytics allow retailers and e-commerce businesses to push their discounted products and offers to customers at different stages of buying. The high growth of e-commerce in the developing countries creates a favorable landscape for the vendors of customer analytics in e-commerce and consumer retail market in the future.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Customer Analytics in E-commerce and Consumer Retail market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Customer Analytics in E-commerce and Consumer Retail market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Top Emerging Players In Customer Analytics in E-commerce and Consumer Retail Market are –

AbsolutData Holdings, Inc.

Adobe Inc

Alteryx Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

IBM Corporation

Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd.

Mixpanel, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

com, Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

The reports cover key developments in the Customer Analytics in E-commerce and Consumer Retail market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Customer Analytics in E-commerce and Consumer Retail market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Customer Analytics in E-commerce and Consumer Retail in the global market.

The report analyzes factors affecting Customer Analytics in E-commerce and Consumer Retail market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Customer Analytics in E-commerce and Consumer Retail market in these regions.

