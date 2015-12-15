Online Grocery Market Grow at a CAGR of 23.7% to 2025 | Carrefour, Coles Online, Walmart, Kroger, ALDI, Tesco, Longo, Target, Amazon, BigBasket

Global Online Grocery Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

Online grocery refers to the purchase of fresh and packaged food through online portals. Ways of buying groceries have evolved over a period of time, owing to easy availability of products through stores and online platforms.

The global Online Grocery market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 23.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 105370 million by 2025, from USD 44950 million in 2019.

The Online Grocery market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Carrefour, Coles Online, Walmart, Kroger, ALDI, Tesco, Longo, Target, Amazon, BigBasket, Schwan Food, Alibaba, FreshDirect, Honestbee, etc.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Packaged Foods

Fresh Foods

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Personal Shoppers

Business Customers

