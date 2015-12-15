Loyalty Management Market Set to Register 16.2% CAGR During 2020-2025 | Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Bond Brand Loyalty, Aimia Inc, Oracle Corporation, Fidelity Information Services

Global Loyalty Management Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

The global Loyalty Management market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 16.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 5181.6 million by 2025, from USD 2844.7 million in 2019.

The Loyalty Management market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Bond Brand Loyalty, Aimia Inc, Oracle Corporation, Fidelity Information Services, IBM Corporation, ICF International, Maritz Holdings Inc., SAP SE, Brierley+Partners, Kobie Marketing, Tibco Software, Comarch, etc.

Loyalty management deals with designing of rewards to consumers for past purchase as well as provides them incentives with an objective to make future purchase. Rewards program aims at providing strong value to the customers followed by improved customer penetration, cross selling and retention.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Customer Loyalty

Employee Retention

Channel Loyalty

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Travel & Hospitality

Consumer Goods & Retail

Table of Content:

1 Loyalty Management Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Alliance Data Systems Corporation

2.1.1 Alliance Data Systems Corporation Details

2.1.2 Alliance Data Systems Corporation Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Alliance Data Systems Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Alliance Data Systems Corporation Product and Services

2.1.5 Alliance Data Systems Corporation Loyalty Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Bond Brand Loyalty

2.2.1 Bond Brand Loyalty Details

2.2.2 Bond Brand Loyalty Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Bond Brand Loyalty SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Bond Brand Loyalty Product and Services

2.2.5 Bond Brand Loyalty Loyalty Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Aimia Inc

2.3.1 Aimia Inc Details

2.3.2 Aimia Inc Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Aimia Inc SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Aimia Inc Product and Services

2.3.5 Aimia Inc Loyalty Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Oracle Corporation

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America Loyalty Management Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Loyalty Management Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Loyalty Management Revenue by Countries

8 South America Loyalty Management Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Loyalty Management by Countries

10 Market Size Segment by Type

11 Global Loyalty Management Market Segment by Application

12 Global Loyalty Management Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

