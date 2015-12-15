Ecotourism Market Show at 14.5% CAGR to 2025 | Expedia Group, Intrepid travel, Booking Holdings, China CYTS Tours Holding, American Express Global Business Travel

Global Ecotourism Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Ecotourism is a form of tourism involving visiting fragile, pristine, and relatively undisturbed natural areas, intended as a low-impact and often small scale alternative to standard commercial mass tourism.

According to this study, over the next five years the Ecotourism market will register a 14.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 508580 million by 2025, from $ 295650 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Ecotourism business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Ecotourism market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013163954/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Expedia Group, Intrepid travel, Booking Holdings, China CYTS Tours Holding, American Express Global Business Travel, China Travel, Frosch, Travel Leaders Group, AndBeyond, JTB Corporation, Travelopia

This study considers the Ecotourism value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Alternative Tourism

Responsible Tourism

Sustainable Tourism

Community Tourism

Sustainable tourism is the dominated type, which accounting for over 44% sales share in terms of volume in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Below 20 Years

20-30 Years

30-40 Years

40-50 Years

Above 50 Years

40-50 years people hold an important share in terms of applications with a market share of over 40% in 2018.

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013163954/discount

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Ecotourism market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Ecotourism market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ecotourism players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ecotourism with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Ecotourism submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Ecotourism by Players

4 Ecotourism by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Ecotourism Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Expedia Group

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Ecotourism Product Offered

11.1.3 Expedia Group Ecotourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Expedia Group News

11.2 Intrepid travel

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Ecotourism Product Offered

11.2.3 Intrepid travel Ecotourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Intrepid travel News

11.3 Booking Holdings

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Ecotourism Product Offered

11.3.3 Booking Holdings Ecotourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Booking Holdings News

11.4 China CYTS Tours Holding

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00013163954/buy/3660

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.