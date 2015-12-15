Laser Dust Monitoring Market Trend Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027 -AMETEK, Inc., FORBIX SEMICON India Pvt. Ltd.

The Laser Dust Monitoring market to Laser Dust Monitoring sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Laser Dust Monitoring market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

The laser dust monitoring devices are used for measuring particle pollution with higher accuracy and precision than other air quality control systems. These devices determine relative dust concentrations by measuring the intensity of the light scattered by a dust particle. Rising safety standards for industry workers against serious risks imposed due to combustible risks are directly influencing the growth of the laser dust monitoring devices market in the coming years.

Leading companies profiled in the report include AMETEK, Inc., FORBIX SEMICON India Pvt. Ltd., Hangzhou Zetian Technology Co., Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Kaiterra, Kanomax, KANSAI Automation Co., Ltd., Particles Plus, Inc., PCE Instruments, Swan Environmental Pvt. Ltd

The laser dust monitoring market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing health concerns associated with poor quality of air and increasing government initiatives to combat air pollution. However, cheap and counterfeit laser dust monitors are likely to hinder the growth of the laser dust monitoring market during the forecast period. On the other hand, increasing applicability of the device across various industry vertical is expected to showcase growth opportunities for the laser dust monitoring market in the coming years.

The global laser dust monitoring market is segmented on the basis of measuring range and end user. Based on measuring range, the market is segmented as 0.3-2.5 µm, 0.3-5.0 µm, 0.3-10 µm, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as power generation, oil & gas, medical, construction, chemical and others.

