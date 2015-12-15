Electrical Floor Heating Market 2020 Set to Grow According to forecasts – Danfoss, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell

The Electrical Floor Heating market to Electrical Floor Heating sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Electrical Floor Heating market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

The electrical floor heating and underfloor are gaining traction on account of rapid automation in the commercial, residential, as well as industrial sectors. Growing awareness about the benefits of underfloor heating further creates a positive outlook for the players operating in the electrical floor heating market. The European region is expected to witness tremendous growth on account of cold climate and favorable regulatory requirements.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Danfoss, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Myheat, Nexans, nVent, Siemens AG, Solfex Ltd. (Travis Perkins plc), Uponor Corporation, Warmup Plc

The electrical floor heating market is anticipated to soar in the forecast period owing to factors such as the rising popularity of underfloor heating electrical and increasing construction activities. Besides, high comfort and flexibility associated with the underfloor heating systems are likely to propel the market growth. However, a slow response time of the electrical systems may obstruct the growth of the electrical floor heating market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, increasing adoption of IoT and smart homes would offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Electrical Floor Heating industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global electrical floor heating market is segmented on the basis of component, installation, and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented as heating cables, heating mats, sensor and thermostat, and others. On the basis of the installation, the market is segmented as new installation and retrofit. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as residential, commercial, hospitality, healthcare, and others.

The Electrical Floor Heating market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

