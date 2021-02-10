2020-2025 Global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market By Applications and Key Players, Future Trends and Forecast: By Orbis Research

This report focuses on the global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Transaction Management (DTM) development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Apple (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

DocuSign Inc. (U.S.)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Intel (U.S.)

eSignLive (Canada)

ThinkSmart (U.S.)

Oracle (U.S.)

HP (U.S.)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

E-Signature

Authentication

Workflow Automation

Non-Repudiation

Market segment by Application, split into

IT and Telecommunication

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Transportation

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Transaction Management (DTM) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 E-Signature

1.4.3 Authentication

1.4.4 Workflow Automation

1.4.5 Non-Repudiation

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 IT and Telecommunication

1.5.3 BFSI

1.5.4 Media and Entertainment

1.5.5 Travel and Transportation

1.5.6 Government

1.5.7 Healthcare

1.5.8 Retail

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Size

2.2 Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Key Players in China

7.3 China Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Key Players in India

10.3 India Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Apple (U.S.)

12.1.1 Apple (U.S.) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Introduction

12.1.4 Apple (U.S.) Revenue in Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Apple (U.S.) Recent Development

12.2 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

12.2.1 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Introduction

12.2.4 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

12.3 DocuSign Inc. (U.S.)

12.3.1 DocuSign Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Introduction

12.3.4 DocuSign Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 DocuSign Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

12.4 Sony Corporation (Japan)

12.4.1 Sony Corporation (Japan) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Introduction

12.4.4 Sony Corporation (Japan) Revenue in Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Sony Corporation (Japan) Recent Development

12.5 IBM Corporation (U.S.)

12.5.1 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Introduction

12.5.4 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

12.6 Intel (U.S.)

12.6.1 Intel (U.S.) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Introduction

12.6.4 Intel (U.S.) Revenue in Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Intel (U.S.) Recent Development

12.7 eSignLive (Canada)

12.7.1 eSignLive (Canada) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Introduction

12.7.4 eSignLive (Canada) Revenue in Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 eSignLive (Canada) Recent Development

12.8 ThinkSmart (U.S.)

12.8.1 ThinkSmart (U.S.) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Introduction

12.8.4 ThinkSmart (U.S.) Revenue in Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 ThinkSmart (U.S.) Recent Development

12.9 Oracle (U.S.)

12.9.1 Oracle (U.S.) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Introduction

12.9.4 Oracle (U.S.) Revenue in Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Oracle (U.S.) Recent Development

12.10 HP (U.S.)

12.10.1 HP (U.S.) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Introduction

12.10.4 HP (U.S.) Revenue in Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 HP (U.S.) Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

