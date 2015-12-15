Smartwatch Market by Type Product (Extension, Classic & Standalone smartwatch) and Application (PA, Wellness, Medical/ Health, Sports) | Samsung, Pebble, Garmin, Nike, Sony, Fitbit and Casio

The New Report “Smartwatch Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The market for smartwatches is witnessing a double-digit growth rate globally. North America is a promising and a highest revenue generating geography for smartwatches. As per the estimates, North American region generated nearly 1/3rd of the market revenue in 2013, and it is further expected to grow at a significant rate. However, in the near future, the growth of this market is expected to be driven by the Asian region with China emerging as a popular hub, being a low-cost Android based smartwatch manufacturer.

Out of the total smartwatch shipment in 2013, Samsung held a market leader position, followed by Nike and Garmin. The global market is witnessing a huge inflow in the number of companies and is expected to grow manifold from the existing number of 40 companies at present. As of now, the market is purely driven by the leading tech companies such as Samsung, Apple, Google, etc.; however, in the near future, the entry of watch companies is expected to increase the competition and dynamics of this market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Samsung, Pebble, Garmin, Nike, Sony, Fitbit and Casio

Get sample copy of “Smartwatch Market” at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012625

Led by innovations, the smartwatch companies are spending heavily on R&D. Top players such as Samsung, Pebble, Maritime and Sony are counting on their R&D investments to be the dominant strategy to maximize on the respective market shares. Further, Strong distribution support is another key aspect that is imperative to this market. The leading companies are collaborating with their suppliers and re-sellers to penetrate into this market through the right selection of channel, geography and target audience.

The report highlights the major mile stones of the smartwatch market with details covering the key influencing factors impacting this market. An in-depth insight on the competitive scenario and its evolution in the near future has been covered in the report along with the forecast of the future of the smartwatch market worldwide. Key players such as Samsung, Pebble, Garmin, Nike, Sony, Fitbit and Casio have been profile with elaborated information on business overview, financials, product portfolios, investments, news and recent developments.

KEY BENEFITS

The study highlights the global market for Smartwatch along with current market conditions and a trend/awareness forecast to forage the prominent investment pockets in the market

The analysis unveils the dominant aspects, viz. upsurge in demand for Smartwatches in applications such as PA, Wellness, Medical/ Health, Sports and Others. Trends of the global market are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out market trends and gain a stronger foothold in the market

A Microscopic analysis of segments is conducted to gauge the potential of the market. These segments highlight the favourable conditions for the growth of global Smartwatch market

Porters five force’s model helps in analysing the potential of buyers & suppliers, with a competitive sketch of the market, which helps market players in better decision making.

Have any query? Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00012625

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smartwatch Market Size

2.2 Smartwatch Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smartwatch Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Smartwatch Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smartwatch Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smartwatch Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Smartwatch Sales by Product

4.2 Global Smartwatch Revenue by Product

4.3 Smartwatch Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Smartwatch Breakdown Data by End User

Buy this Report Now at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012625

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.