Text Analytics Market by Deployment Model (On-premise model and Cloud based model) and Application (Competitive Intelligence, Customer Relationship management, Predictive Analytics, Fraud detection and Brand Reputation)

Text analytics is an emerging technology that is popular amongst various industries such as FMCG, BFSI, Telecom, Healthcare, etc. Text analytics software equip the companies to understand their customers better, and help them determine customers’ demands, purchasing patterns, etc., by analyzing the data generated from various sources. The growing popularity of text analytics technology is attributed to the rising acceptance of social media platforms and growing inclination towards cloud technology for data storage. There is a growing tendency among companies to adopt cloud technology to understand the inherent dynamics of the market. The ability to curb fraud, manage risk, plan effective marketing campaigns, etc. are some of the major factors driving the global text analytics applications segment. As substantial data is generated through different sources, the adoption of cloud technology empowers companies to analyze the data and forecast profitable outcomes of the same. The ability of text analytics to analyze data in real time has influenced its adoption in various businesses; therefore, text analysis is gaining prominence as a futuristic technology that could redefine business processes. Additionally, emerging economies provide huge potential for the expansion of the text analytics market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINE (IBM), HEWLETT PACKARD (HP), MICROSOFT CORPORATION, Attensity Inc., Clarabridge

The ability of text analytics to extract meaningful information from unstructured data would benefit companies in gaining business intelligence, comprehending market dynamics and gaining significant insight into the competitive landscape of the market. The top players in the market are adopting acquisition, product launch, partnerships and collaborations as strategies to expand their geographic reach, strengthen product lines and to improve their services. Companies such as SAS Incorporation, Clarabridge and many other top market players are adopting product launch and partnership as their developmental strategy to remain competitive in the market. For instance, in April 2014, Clarabridge, a leader of text analytic products, acquired Market Metrix, a leading Enterprise Feedback Management platform, to expand its analytics offerings with a robust platform. The combined solution would help in analysing the data efficiently.

The global market is segmented based on deployment models, applications, end users and geography. Cloud based and on-premise are two deployment models on which text analytics software would be deployed. The applications market is further classified based on competitive intelligence, fraud detections, predictive analytics, etc. in major financial and telecommunication sectors. Industries such as retail, banking and financial services and insurance (BFSI), government, telecom sector, Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), healthcare and pharmaceuticals use text analytics software to analyze consumer behaviors. Further, study of text analytics market is conducted across various regions, viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Text Analytics Market Size

2.2 Text Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Text Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Text Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Text Analytics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Text Analytics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Text Analytics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Text Analytics Revenue by Product

4.3 Text Analytics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Text Analytics Breakdown Data by End User

