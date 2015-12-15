Rose Extracts Market Future Aspect Analysis and Current Trends by 2018 to 2028

Global Rose Extracts Market: Overview

Pharmacological properties of key species of rose flowers are well known, and several companies have been utilizing these for skin care. This is one of the key trends propelling the steady evolution of the rose extracts market. A growing body of in-vivo and in-vitro clinical studies over the past few years have underscored the therapeutic potential of rose extracts. In skin care, rose extracts have been increasingly utilized due to their astringent and antibacterial properties. They have been incorporated in several scar-reducing ingredients and moisturizing serums, particularly to boost collagen strength and production, reduce skin discoloration, and hydrate the skin. Rose extracts have been extensively used in making hair oils. Growing popularity of plant-based extracts has been key to the emerging dynamics in the rose extracts market and have stoked the popularity of skin care products infused with rose extracts.

Rose oil has been a fast expanding product category in the rose extracts market. Growing awareness of cosmetic benefits of rose oil for all skin types has expanded the market potential in recent years. Rose hips are another attractive category, particularly in relieving symptoms of knee and hip osteoarthritis.

Global Rose Extracts Market: Key Drivers

Advances in technologies for processing of fresh rose petals have helped manufacturers retain the efficacy of the bioactive components. The marked antioxidant properties of rose extracts drive their utilization in the food industry, increasingly for food fortification applications. Rose extracts market has also witnessed the advent of better storage technologies. Advancements in extraction technologies have helped in the utilization of rose preparations. The growing use of rose extracts in alleviating range of health conditions is also boosting the market. For instance, they have shown potential in managing cholesterol levels.

Rose extract formulations are gathering traction in making natural health supplements in the food and beverages industry. Growing popularity of essential oils that contain rose extracts has also catalyzed the prospects of the rose extracts market. Further, rose extracts have gathered steam in culinary purposes in various parts of the world. A case in point is in wine fortification. Growing utilization of rose extracts in herbal tea products is also one of the revenue producing segments in the end-use industry of food and beverages in several countries.

Global Rose Extracts Market: Notable Developments

A growing number of producers of rose extracts have benefitted from the availability of better processing technologies. Makers of rose extract products are increasingly seeking formulations where the bioactive components suffer the least degradation. They are also launching products in better packaging with increased shelf-life. Rose extract producers are seeing new avenues in the perfume making. Skin care companies are expanding their portfolio and rose extracts have proved to be crucial in this. Several companies are launching skin care products where rose extracts act as a bio-cleanser for sensitive skin types. A few players are also venturing into niche applications segments by launching premium brands. A case in point is Elemis who has pinned high hopes on its luxury facial oil infused with rose extracts.

Some of the prominent players operating in the rose extracts market are Alba Grups Ltd., Young Living Essential Oils, Thracian Oils Ltd., Fleurchem Inc., Ecomaat Ltd., Apex Flavors Inc., and Alteya Organics LLC.

Global Rose Extracts Market: Regional Assessment

Among the various regional rose extract markets, Europe has come out to be a prominent market. The growth has been spearheaded by developments in Germany, the U.K., and the Netherlands. The regional market has seen the uptake of advanced extracting and preparation technologies among producers. Further, the wide range of applications where rose extracts are utilized are key to the promising growth of the Europe rose extract market in the coming years. Moreover, the advent of natural processing techniques have favorably impacted the expansion of opportunities in the region. On the other hand, other regional markets are South America, North America, and Asia.

