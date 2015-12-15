Androgen Deprivation Therapy Market Opportunity Assessment, Market Challenges, Key vendor analysis, Vendor landscape by 2027

Androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), also known as androgen suppression therapy, is carried out in men having prostate cancer. The pancreas is an androgen-dependent organ, and by providing ADT, it is possible to provide treatment for advanced and metastatic disease. Also, ADT is used along with external beam radiotherapy (EBRT) for intermediate to high-risk prostate cancer cases to improve responses to radiation. It is estimated that around 40% of patients diagnosed with prostate cancer would receive ADT within six months of diagnosis.

The androgen deprivation therapy market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the rise in the number of deaths caused due to prostate cancer, coupled with the rising demand for better medication. Also, the increase in R&D activities for the introduction of novel treatments for cancer is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

– Allergan, Inc.

– Amgen Inc.

– Astellas Pharma Inc.

– AstraZeneca

– Bayer AG

– Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

– Orion Corporation

– Pfizer Inc.

– Sanofi

– Veru Inc.

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Androgen Deprivation Therapy

Compare major Androgen Deprivation Therapy providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Androgen Deprivation Therapy providers

Profiles of major Androgen Deprivation Therapy providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Androgen Deprivation Therapy -intensive vertical sectors

Androgen Deprivation Therapy Market report also provide a in-depth understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of last three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Androgen Deprivation Therapy Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Androgen Deprivation Therapy Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2020 – 2027, considering 2020 as the base year and 2020 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the global Androgen Deprivation Therapy market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the Androgen Deprivation Therapy market from 2020 to 2027

Estimation of Androgen Deprivation Therapy demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and Androgen Deprivation Therapy demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the Androgen Deprivation Therapy market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to Androgen Deprivation Therapy market growth

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global Androgen Deprivation Therapy market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

Androgen Deprivation Therapy market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

