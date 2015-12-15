Smart Electric Drive Market Detailed Analysis, Competitive Analysis, Regional, and Global Industry Forecast to 2027

According to The Insight partners, Smart Electric Drive Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study that provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Market with detailed segmentation by components, end user, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Smart Electric Drive Market.

The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the smart electric drive market are Continental AG, Magna International, GKN Plc., Siemens AG, Schaeffler, ZF Friedrichshafen, Robert Bosch, Hitachi Ltd., Mahle Group, and Hyundai Mobis among others.

Increase in the stringent government norms in the automotive industry regarding the concerns by the global regulatory bodies has driven the market for smart electric drives. However, high system cost is expected to impede the market growth.

Smart electric drives use battery as a power source for providing direct transmission that makes driving smooth and these provide efficient driving by energy saving. With the growing concerns including vehicle weight reduction and zero emission, the smart electric drive demand is expected to proliferate.

The report provides a detailed overview of the smart electric drive industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart electric drive market based on component, application, and drive type. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall smart electric drive market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Smart Electric Drive Market Landscape Smart Electric Drive Market – Key Market Dynamics Smart Electric Drive Market – Global Market Analysis Smart Electric Drive Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Smart Electric Drive Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Smart Electric Drive Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Smart Electric Drive Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Smart Electric Drive Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

