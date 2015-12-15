Intelligent Emergency Response System Market estimated to grow high during forecast by Top Players like Cooper Industries, Honeywell, Safeguard Communications, Pageone, ATI Systems, Siemens AG

In the recent past, Natural disasters and man-made catastrophes such as floods, earthquakes, fire, hijacking, terrorist attacks, and others, have been witnessed all over the world causing severe destruction to global economies and loss of human life. In such situations, prompt security and urgent medical help is required. Intelligent emergency response system is proved to be helpful in such disasters by tackling such disastrous situations. Technological developments have made it conceivable to connect, alert and share information to a huge mass in a short period.

Intelligent emergency response system is a prime illustration of technological progression that aids in strengthening security through sending alerts to the medical teams, government authorities and civilians while such emergency situations. During emergency circumstances for example fire in buildings, it becomes extremely difficult for evacuees to look for the nearest evacuation path. Emergency response system plays a vital role by helping evacuees find the safest path in situation of emergencies and evade the rush.

The report enables you to-

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Intelligent Emergency Response System under development

Develop market entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

In-depth analysis of the product’s current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Get a PDF Sample for Research Insights – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000178

Top key vendors: Cooper Industries PLC, Honeywell, Inc., Safeguard Communications UK LTD, Pageone, ATI Systems (Acoustic Technology, Inc.), Siemens Ag, Everbridge Inc., Criticall Ltd., Mircom Technologies Ltd., Spectrarep, Llc., Vocal Technologies, United Technologies Corporation, Phoenix It Group , Hiplink Software, F 24 Ag, Digital Acoustics, Criticall Ltd.

Fast adoption of technological advancements such as Internet of Things (IoT) in the developed countries as well as urban regions is propelling the global market for intelligent emergency response system. Moreover, governments and other responsible authorities are also encouraging the installation of these systems, concerning about the large crowd and high risk factors involved. Threat of terrorism and homeland security is another major concern of the governments driving the market growth. Fast adoption of these systems has been noticed in highly crowded places such as stadiums, shopping malls and auditoriums due to serious threat of terrorism and thus, need for security is mandatory in such places. Also, upsurge in mining industries, awareness about significance of security, hazardous industries, up-gradation of architecture with up-to-date emergency systems are other factors propelling the demand for the global intelligent emergency response market. However, scarceness of interoperability amongst products and absence or lack of awareness regarding technical features restraining the growth of the market.

The intelligent emergency response system market is segmented by application into energy & power, government, defense, industrial, healthcare, education, oil & gas, mining, , residential and others. The market is also segmented on the basis of component into wireless chipsets, detectors, sensors, display & lighting, access control, programmable logic controller and optoelectronics. Furthermore, the global market for intelligent emergency response system is bifurcated by system into signage, video surveillance system, back-up power generators, communications system, broadcasting systems, perimeter intrusion system and others. On the basis of geography, the intelligent emergency response system is bisected into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific and South America.

Avail Discount on this Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000178

North America holds the largest share of the global intelligent emergency response systems market and Europe being the second holder. Growing need for new regulations & standards to regenerate emergency response in the countries is the key reason of the growing demand in North America and Europe. APAC is anticipated to be the fastest growing market in the near future, owing to increasing adoption of improved technological solutions in emergency circumstances.

Reason to Buy:

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global intelligent emergency response systems Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the intelligent emergency response systems Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.