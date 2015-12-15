Gesture Recognition Market Is Responsible For Increasing Market Share And Forecast 2027 | Intel Corporation, Google, OMRON Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Cognitec Systems, GestureTek, CongiVue

Gesture recognition is the translation of a human movement or gesture through mathematical algorithm via computing device and facilitates a person to interact with the machine without using mechanical devices, as input mechanism to perform desired actions in a system. The technology relates human gestures, such as movement of fingers, hands, head, arms or an entire body. Gesture recognition enables a person to even move the cursor just by pointing a finger at the computer screen. This make input devices such as keyboards, touch-screens and mouse redundant. Gesture recognition methods have enhanced the usability of many devices and have resulted in the advancement of several innovative applications in various end-use industries.

The new gesture recognition technologies facilitate users to control a variety of devices such as computers, mobile handsets, navigation devices and laptops through motions as input commands, increasing the convenience level of the user. Human gestures are read by a camera or through special gloves. The rise in the use of gesture recognition technologies in fields of automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, gaming and automation is driving the market growth. Consumer electronics covers the largest share in the global gesture recognition market.

Top Companies profiled in this Report: Intel Corporation, Google Inc., OMRON Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Cognitec Systems GmbH, GestureTek, Inc., CongiVue, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Elliptic Laboratories AS, SoftKinetic SA , Qualcomm Inc., eyeSight Technologies , Gesture Technologies.

Emerging technologies such as image sensors, ultrasonic, interactive, 3D technologies, displays capacitive sensors, infrared and electric field are broadly used in several consumer electronic devices for human gestures detection and are anticipated to drive the market in near future. Particularly, gesture tracking and 3G technologies is seeking high share in the market. Furthermore, healthcare and automotive applications are expected to emerge as highly potential markets for gesture recognition. Also, benefits such as easy interface, portability, high accuracy and speed are anticipated to bring technological changes in tablets and smartphones.

Gesture Recognition by Technology

Touch-based

Touchless

Gesture Recognition by End-use

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Others

Gesture Recognition by Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

