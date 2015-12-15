Microplate Systems Market Size, Share, Segments, Prominent Players, Growth, Key Participants and Industry Analysis by Danaher, PerkinElmer, Promega, Tecan Trading

Microplate Systems Market report by The Insight Partners unfolds the current market landscape rationally on the basis of Product, Applications, and End-User, giving a broad view of the major market developments, key market initiatives, and ongoing market trends during the forecast period.

A microplate system is a system that measures individual respiration in real-time in the tiny organism like Zebrafish embryos, Daphnia, fish/invert eggs or larvae, Drosophila, etc., that is based on 24 critical fluorescence oxygen reading device. The microplate system apparatus is used in the research laboratory to find out process chemical, biological, and physical experimentation. Microplate system is useful in testing of biological reactions, and quantification of proteins.

The microplate systems market is anticipated to grow in the market as it is experiencing increase in R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical industry, technological advancements and growing prevalence of disease. However high cost of microplate system and lack of skilled specialist is limitation for the market growth. Moreover increase in funding of laboratories, global rise in infectious diseases requires lab testing for confirmation and better policies in the developed countries.

Key Players:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

2. Biochrom

3. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

4. BioTek Instruments, Inc.,

5. Corning Incorporated

6. Danaher Corp.

7. PerkinElmer Inc.

8. Promega Corporation

9. Tecan Trading AG

10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The Microplate Systems Market is segmented on the basis of product, end user and application. Based on product the market is segmented as microplate readers, microplate pipetting systems and dispensers, microplate washers and other products. Further on the basis of microplate readers the market is categorized as multi-mode microplate readers and single-mode microplate readers. Multi-mode microplate readers is categorized as filter-based readers, monochromator-based readers and hybrid readers. Single-mode microplate readers is categorized as fluorescence plate readers, absorbance plate readers and luminescence plate readers. On the basis of application the market is categorized as drug discovery, clinical diagnostic and genomics and proteomics research. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospital and diagnostic laboratories and research and academic institutes.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in microplate systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The microplate systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

