Fleet Management Software Market 2020 Share Worldwide Industry Trend, Size, Statistics, Opportunities and Forecasts Up To 2025

This report focuses on the global Fleet Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fleet Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Fleet Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Fleetilla, LLC(US)

GPS Insight(US)

Lytx, Inc.(US)

FleetMatics(US)

Fleetmatics Group PLC(US)

LiveViewGPS(US)

ManagerPlus(US)

Azuga, Inc.(US)

Melton Technologies Inc.(US)

Geotab(CA)

Prova Systems LLC(US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Onshore-based

Vessel-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Fleet Leesing and Fleet Management

Logistic Companies

Individuals

Vessel Manufacturers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fleet Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fleet Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fleet Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fleet Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Onshore-based

1.4.3 Vessel-Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fleet Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Fleet Leesing and Fleet Management

1.5.3 Logistic Companies

1.5.4 Individuals

1.5.5 Vessel Manufacturers

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Fleet Management Software Market Size

2.2 Fleet Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Fleet Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Fleet Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Fleet Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Fleet Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Fleet Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Fleet Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Fleet Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Fleet Management Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Fleet Management Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Fleet Management Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Fleet Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Fleet Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Fleet Management Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Fleet Management Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Fleet Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Fleet Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Fleet Management Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Fleet Management Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Fleet Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Fleet Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Fleet Management Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Fleet Management Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Fleet Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Fleet Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Fleet Management Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Fleet Management Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Fleet Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Fleet Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Fleet Management Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Fleet Management Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Fleet Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Fleet Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Fleet Management Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Fleet Management Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Fleet Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Fleet Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Fleet Management Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Fleet Management Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Fleet Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Fleetilla, LLC(US)

12.1.1 Fleetilla, LLC(US) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Fleet Management Software Introduction

12.1.4 Fleetilla, LLC(US) Revenue in Fleet Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Fleetilla, LLC(US) Recent Development

12.2 GPS Insight(US)

12.2.1 GPS Insight(US) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Fleet Management Software Introduction

12.2.4 GPS Insight(US) Revenue in Fleet Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 GPS Insight(US) Recent Development

12.3 Lytx, Inc.(US)

12.3.1 Lytx, Inc.(US) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Fleet Management Software Introduction

12.3.4 Lytx, Inc.(US) Revenue in Fleet Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Lytx, Inc.(US) Recent Development

12.4 FleetMatics(US)

12.4.1 FleetMatics(US) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Fleet Management Software Introduction

12.4.4 FleetMatics(US) Revenue in Fleet Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 FleetMatics(US) Recent Development

12.5 Fleetmatics Group PLC(US)

12.5.1 Fleetmatics Group PLC(US) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Fleet Management Software Introduction

12.5.4 Fleetmatics Group PLC(US) Revenue in Fleet Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Fleetmatics Group PLC(US) Recent Development

12.6 LiveViewGPS(US)

12.6.1 LiveViewGPS(US) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Fleet Management Software Introduction

12.6.4 LiveViewGPS(US) Revenue in Fleet Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 LiveViewGPS(US) Recent Development

12.7 ManagerPlus(US)

12.7.1 ManagerPlus(US) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Fleet Management Software Introduction

12.7.4 ManagerPlus(US) Revenue in Fleet Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 ManagerPlus(US) Recent Development

12.8 Azuga, Inc.(US)

12.8.1 Azuga, Inc.(US) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Fleet Management Software Introduction

12.8.4 Azuga, Inc.(US) Revenue in Fleet Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Azuga, Inc.(US) Recent Development

12.9 Melton Technologies Inc.(US)

12.9.1 Melton Technologies Inc.(US) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Fleet Management Software Introduction

12.9.4 Melton Technologies Inc.(US) Revenue in Fleet Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Melton Technologies Inc.(US) Recent Development

12.10 Geotab(CA)

12.10.1 Geotab(CA) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Fleet Management Software Introduction

12.10.4 Geotab(CA) Revenue in Fleet Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Geotab(CA) Recent Development

12.11 Prova Systems LLC(US)

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

