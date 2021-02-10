Fleet Management Software Market 2020 Share Worldwide Industry Trend, Size, Statistics, Opportunities and Forecasts Up To 2025
In 2017, the global Fleet Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Fleetilla, LLC(US)
GPS Insight(US)
Lytx, Inc.(US)
FleetMatics(US)
Fleetmatics Group PLC(US)
LiveViewGPS(US)
ManagerPlus(US)
Azuga, Inc.(US)
Melton Technologies Inc.(US)
Geotab(CA)
Prova Systems LLC(US)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Onshore-based
Vessel-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Fleet Leesing and Fleet Management
Logistic Companies
Individuals
Vessel Manufacturers
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Fleet Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Fleet Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fleet Management Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Fleet Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Onshore-based
1.4.3 Vessel-Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Fleet Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Fleet Leesing and Fleet Management
1.5.3 Logistic Companies
1.5.4 Individuals
1.5.5 Vessel Manufacturers
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Fleet Management Software Market Size
2.2 Fleet Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Fleet Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Fleet Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Fleet Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Fleet Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Fleet Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Fleet Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Fleet Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Fleet Management Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Fleet Management Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Fleet Management Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Fleet Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Fleet Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Fleet Management Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Fleet Management Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Fleet Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Fleet Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Fleet Management Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Fleet Management Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Fleet Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Fleet Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Fleet Management Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Fleet Management Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Fleet Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Fleet Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Fleet Management Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Fleet Management Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Fleet Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Fleet Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Fleet Management Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Fleet Management Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Fleet Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Fleet Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Fleet Management Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Fleet Management Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Fleet Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Fleet Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Fleet Management Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Fleet Management Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Fleet Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Fleetilla, LLC(US)
12.1.1 Fleetilla, LLC(US) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Fleet Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 Fleetilla, LLC(US) Revenue in Fleet Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Fleetilla, LLC(US) Recent Development
12.2 GPS Insight(US)
12.2.1 GPS Insight(US) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Fleet Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 GPS Insight(US) Revenue in Fleet Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 GPS Insight(US) Recent Development
12.3 Lytx, Inc.(US)
12.3.1 Lytx, Inc.(US) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Fleet Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 Lytx, Inc.(US) Revenue in Fleet Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Lytx, Inc.(US) Recent Development
12.4 FleetMatics(US)
12.4.1 FleetMatics(US) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Fleet Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 FleetMatics(US) Revenue in Fleet Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 FleetMatics(US) Recent Development
12.5 Fleetmatics Group PLC(US)
12.5.1 Fleetmatics Group PLC(US) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Fleet Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 Fleetmatics Group PLC(US) Revenue in Fleet Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Fleetmatics Group PLC(US) Recent Development
12.6 LiveViewGPS(US)
12.6.1 LiveViewGPS(US) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Fleet Management Software Introduction
12.6.4 LiveViewGPS(US) Revenue in Fleet Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 LiveViewGPS(US) Recent Development
12.7 ManagerPlus(US)
12.7.1 ManagerPlus(US) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Fleet Management Software Introduction
12.7.4 ManagerPlus(US) Revenue in Fleet Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 ManagerPlus(US) Recent Development
12.8 Azuga, Inc.(US)
12.8.1 Azuga, Inc.(US) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Fleet Management Software Introduction
12.8.4 Azuga, Inc.(US) Revenue in Fleet Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Azuga, Inc.(US) Recent Development
12.9 Melton Technologies Inc.(US)
12.9.1 Melton Technologies Inc.(US) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Fleet Management Software Introduction
12.9.4 Melton Technologies Inc.(US) Revenue in Fleet Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Melton Technologies Inc.(US) Recent Development
12.10 Geotab(CA)
12.10.1 Geotab(CA) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Fleet Management Software Introduction
12.10.4 Geotab(CA) Revenue in Fleet Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Geotab(CA) Recent Development
12.11 Prova Systems LLC(US)
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
