ATM Market 2020 Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2025

The standalone feature of 24*7 availability of transactional services provided by the banks, across multiple locations (offsite ATM machines), defined the very landscape of ATM market. Smart ATMs have played a considerable role in generating revenue for the ATM market in developing countries. Recent technological advancements, enabling financial transactions to be conducted over wireless devices, have boosted the growth of the world ATM market. In hindsight, these technological advancements have also led to the emergence of major fraudulent acts and security threats. Severe risks, associated with ATM machines such as thefts, online frauds, connectivity, and operational issues, would limit the growth of the ATM market.

An Automated Teller Machine (ATM) is an electronic banking outlet that enables customers to complete basic transactions in the absence of a teller or a branch representative. People who own credit cards or debit cards can easily access most ATMs. In several cases, banks and credit unions own ATMs. However, individuals and businesses also buy or lease ATMs on their own or through an ATM franchise. When individuals or small businesses such as restaurants or gas stations own ATMs, the profit model is based on charging fees to the users of the machines.

Top Key Players Covered in this report – Companies dominating ATM market share include Diebold Inc., NCR Corporation, Wincor Nixdorf and Nautilus Hyosung. The industry has witnessed a rise in demand due to the consumerization of IT in workplaces as consumers use multi-function devices for work purpose. Therefore, suppliers, as well as manufacturers, focus more on developing multi-function devices to meet the evolving consumer taste and preferences. Companies have been focusing on providing additional benefits of improving customer service, freeing up shelf space, realizing cost savings, and adding operational efficiencies.

Other leading players include Euronet Worldwide, Fujitsu, Trinton Systems of Delaware LLC, HESS Terminal Solutions GmbH & Co., Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions Corporation, .and GRG Banking. Global ATM Market 2019 research reports around the world provide in-depth analysis, including summaries, definitions, and market coverage.

Installing new ATMs ensures they’re running the most recent OS, which will keep the user complaint until at least 2025, but can also provide modern features to draw an attraction more customers – like touchscreens, intelligent deposit capabilities and contactless transactions. It majorly describes the fresh reports of attacks on ATMs from across the globe. More and more frequently it has been reported that criminals still vary and modify their attacks to try to bypass the protections in place. The sophistication of the criminal’s tools and strategies have also increased. With security built-in from the ground level, NCR provide variety of ATM solutions “designed in” to make sure your ATM channel is safer than ever before.

Since 2012 there has been a significant rise increase in the frequency of those attacks, and productive logical attacks have been dead across in the global ATM market. The character of these crimes allow the attack to occur on an oversized range of ATMs with a rapid pace. The end result of the crime may be the theft of all of the benefits the global ATM market trends. This will result in significant financial losses in a short period of your time.

Global ATM Market report outlines characteristics and growth, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five, pest analysis, segmentation, regional overview, competitive landscape, market share. The present market condition and future prospects of the segment has also been examined. The report includes accurate analysis of data from players in the primary industry and their area of market through most analytical tools.

Global ATM Market Key Segments:

The world ATM market is segmented based on the solution, type, and geography.

By Solution

Deployment solutions

Onsite ATMs

Offsite ATMs

Work site ATMs

Mobile ATMs

Managed services

By Type

Conventional/Bank ATMs

Brown label ATMs

White label ATMs

Smart ATMs

Cash dispensers

By Geography

North America S. Mexico Canada Others

Europe K. Spain France Others

Asia-Pacific India China Japan Others

LAMEA South Africa Brazil UAE Others



