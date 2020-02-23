Global Specialty Gas Market: 2019 Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook-2025| Top Players are The Linde Group, Air Liquide, Southern Industrial Gas Sdn Bhd, Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Global Specialty Gas Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the 777 in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Global specialty gas market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

This report studies Global Specialty Gas Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Global Specialty Gas Market, By Type (High Purity Gases, Noble Gases, Carbon Gases, Halogen Gases and Others), Application (Manufacturing, Electronics, Healthcare, Academics, Analytical & Calibration, Refrigeration and Others), Ingredients (Argon, Bromine, Nitrogen, Helium, Carbon Monoxide, Xenon, Methane, Krypton, Oxygen, Neon, Hydrogen and Others), Geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Specialty Gas Market

Specialty gases are high purity gases which has the purity level lesser than or equal to 99.99999%. They are used in the industries like manufacturing, electronics, healthcare, academics, and analytical. Most of the specialty gases have their classifications as the high purity gases, noble gases, carbon gases, halogen gases.

Top Key Players:

The Linde Group,

Air Liquide,

Southern Industrial Gas Sdn Bhd,

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.,

Praxair Technology, Inc.,

Showa Denko K.K.,

Messer Group Gmbh,

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.,

TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION

Competitive Analysis: Global Specialty Gas Market

Business Expansion:

In November, Praxair signed a long term hydrogen supply agreement with Phillips 66 Sweeny Refinery for supplying pure hydrogen to one of the Sweeny Refinery in Texas in early 2021. This would basically increase the hydrogen capacity to more than 1.5 billion cubic feet per day in Praxair’s Gulf Coast

In March, Coregas had partnered with Hyundai for the making of hydrogen-powered cars and bringing them in the market. Coregas supplies compressed hydrogen gas of high purity to their refusing station..

In January, Coregas announced its partnership with Brad Jones Racing as their new gas supplier until 2020. BJR being the only V8 supercar team in the area provides a strategical advantage to Coregas.

In December, Air Products announced that they sign an industrial gas equipment agreement with N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie which will help in the matter of national energy importance for Netherland. Air Products will supply Gasunie three generation plants to produce the nitrogen.

In September, Air Products announced they will sign cooperation and equipment supply agreements with the Beijing Sinoscience Fullcryo Technology Co., Ltd. (Fullcryo) to support the hydrogen infrastructure and support the china’s first hydrogen based fulling station.

In February, Air Products announced they will sign an agreement to purchase of ACP Europe SA (ACP) which is the largest independent carbon dioxide business in continental Europe. The transaction will expand the company’s CO2 capabilities in different areas of Europe.

Market Segmentations:

Global Specialty Gas Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Application

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

By Application

By Ingredients

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

