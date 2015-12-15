Breast Imaging Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions 2027

Breast imaging technique is used to detect cancer cells in breasts of women. This imaging technology helps in e early detection of breast cancer in women. The breast imaging techniques provides screening, diagnostic, surgical, and support services to a woman with breast cancer. Mammography, breast ultrasound, MRI and image-guided breast biopsy are some of the most common techniques for breast imaging.

The increasing incidences of breast cancer in women, rising awareness about early detection of breast cancer and technological advancements in breast imaging modalities are the major factors that are fuelling the market for global breast imaging market. Introduction of advanced features with advanced technology and launch of novel devices in the market are anticipated to add novel opportunities for global breast imaging market in the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of key patient access solutions manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Hologic Inc., General Electric Company, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., FUJIFILM Corporation, CMR Naviscan, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, SonoCiné, Dilon Technologies, Inc., Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc. and others.

