In-flight Entertainment Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2027: Honeywell International Inc.,Thales Group,Viasat, Inc.,Deutsche Lufthansa AG,Safran Aerosystems

The global in-flight entertainment market is accounted to US$ 5,097.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 12,419.7 Mn by 2027.

The global In-flight entertainment market is experiencing steady growth in the forecast period. The aviation sector is aggressively growing in terms of passenger count, aircraft count, technological up gradation, and the emergence of newer technologies. The inclination curve of air passenger travel is constantly climbing across geographies pressuring which is pressurizing the airliner companies to procure an increased number of aircraft. On a global scenario, the count of commercial air passenger is anticipated to maintain continuous growth over the years. Wide usage of in-flight entertainments in varied applications is responsible for boosting the entire in-flight entertainment market.

A key trend which will predominantly affect the In-flight entertainment market in the coming years is the emergence of IFE systems with multiple facelifts. Entertainment kiosks, IFE apps, pre-flight downloads, and other functionalities are few innovations of in-flight entertainment that provide the passengers with more choices. Further, the in-flight service providers are integrating the systems with newer technologies including virtual reality, biometrics, and others. The airlines are entering into tie-ups with the service providers of the cab, which allows the travelers to explore and plan the ground transportation options during the flight. These factors are anticipated to gain traction in the coming times having a significant impact of the In-flight entertainment market.

In-flight Entertainment Market – List of Companies



Burrana Inc. (Digecor, Inc.) Honeywell International Inc. Thales Group Viasat, Inc. Deutsche Lufthansa AG Safran Aerosystems Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic Avionics Corporation) Astronics Corporation Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Gogo, LLC

The pace of expansion of commercial aviation across the globe is significant in recent times. Owing to the continuously rising disposable income among the population in developing and developed regions across the globe, the demand for air travel is also increasing at a similar pace. Pertaining to significant growth of commercial air traffic, the airlines are ordering more technologically advanced aircraft. The rising number of passengers across the globe are demanding various parameters to make flight hours more exciting and comfortable. In-flight entertainment is one of the key trends among the full-service carriers as well as low-cost carriers. Continuous increase in the air transport would ultimately help the in-flight entertainment market to prosper.

In-flight entertainment market by fit type is segmented into LineFit and RetroFit. The line fit holds the highest market share. The increasing orders from different airlines across the globe are increasing the manufacturing line of aircraft. The number of aircraft orders is constantly increasing, and the same is expected to rise in the coming years, thereby furnishing the future of in-flight entertainment line fit market.

The overall In-flight entertainment market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the In-flight entertainment market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the in-flight entertainment industry.

