Learning Management System (LMS) Market Comprehensive Analysis By 2020-2025

This Learning Management System (LMS) Market research report analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This report has well interpreted and well-categorized market research data that brings the marketplace clearly into the focus. Besides this, Learning Management System (LMS) Market document categorizes the breakdown of global data by manufacturers, region, type and application, and also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

There is a gigantic shift in K-12 and higher education structures with the introduction of LMS. LMS software provides institutions with a digital space for numerous purpose including documentation, tracking as well as online training. Besides this, LMS is also a key element of an effective professional development plan as well as an Administration’s human resources planning. Increasing number of these organizations replacing their LMS is driving a lot of activity in the market, with lots of new product development and increasing competition in the market.

The global learning management system Market is expected to grow from US$ 5.05 billion in 2016 to US$ 18.44 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 15.52% between 2017 and 2025.

Learning Management market operates in a highly-competitive marketplace. As leading companies in this market continues to broaden its addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new features and subscription model, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology companies.

Geographically the market is presently dominated by developed regions like North America and Western European Countries, however, the market is expected to be in favor of Asia Pacific, South America and Africa, as the region is anticipated to witness over the coming years. The learning management system market possesses a potential growth opportunity for all the players involved in the value chain. This is attributed to the positive societal trends, increasing demand and rapid acceleration of the innovation.

Key findings of the study:

North America is anticipated to account the largest learning management system market share and would register a CAGR of 10.2%.

Based on the deployment type, cloud based LMS are projected to dominate the market.

The rapidly increasing awareness towards uplift of education system in and increasing use of smartphones and tablets are the factors driving the market in APAC.

China lead the LMS market in 2016 majorly because of large number of student population and government initiatives to promote online education. Japan is second leading country in APAC region.

North America holds the largest market share owing to high adoption in U.S and Canada. The key factor driving the market of LMS solutions, particularly the cloud based LMS is American IT infrastructure that enables the US businesses to adopt LMS technologies at an early stage. Some the factors that are anticipated to hold back the growth of region during the forecast period include low desired integration, low degree of customization and improper implementation of LMS in some educational institutes because of low budget and expertise.

