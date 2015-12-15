Managed Security Services Market Size 2020: by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application

Managed Security Services Market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This market survey provides key information about the industry, including very helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. Analysis and interpretation of market research data performed in this Managed Security Services Market report is used to build report which contains information and knowledge that can be used to predict future events, future products, marketing strategy, actions or behaviours. This Managed Security Services Market report cover strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Managed Security Services – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global managed security services market is expected to reach US$ 61,855.5 Mn in 2025, registering a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period 2017-2025.

The managed security services landscape is growing and evolving with innovative services to efficiently and proficiently secure the IT infrastructure of organization. Due to lack of skilled workforce, many organizations are not capable enough to fully protect their IT infrastructure. Moreover, increase in sophistication of cyber-attacks, it is becoming very challenging for organizations to rely and invest in their in-house security processes. Managed Security Services Providers offer complete managed security solutions to organization with round the clock monitoring of organization’s IT infrastructure and preventing them from potential threats and cyber-attacks. Present-day security processes demands a balance of device management, event monitoring, and incident response, as well as Governance, Risk, and Compliance functions. Increasing number of cyber-attacks and ever-growing complex risk and compliance requirement have led to the demand for third party specialize security service providers.

The managed security services market is segmented by service type, which includes Threat Management, Vulnerability Management, Log Management, Compliance Management, and SIEM. These types deal with various threats and attack that may affect the confidentiality of an organization and can hamper the reputation of the organization in terms of customer loyalty. The threat management market is moving towards maturity phase and is expected to witness decremented growth during the forecast period. However, the demand for threat management services will continue to increase as it provides the core and basic managed security services to organizations. Currently, Asia Pacific market remains strong and shows decent growth in the future as well. However, MEA and SAM region are witnessing high rate of cyber-attacks and due to their poor IT infrastructure, the demand for threat management will grow.

Company Profiles

AT&T, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Secureworks, Inc.

Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

CenturyLink

NTT Corporation

British Telecommunications

Managed Security Services Market Strategic Insights

The partnership was observed as the most adopted strategy in global Managed Security Services market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players in Managed Security Services market landscape are listed below-

2017: IBM entered in partnership with Cisco, the provider of IT and network services, to offer new services and reduce complexity in managed security services. This will enhance IBM’s capability to tackle cybercrimes.

2016: AT&T Inc. partnered with Bayshore Networks, the provider of IoT security software. This partnership would help AT&T in delivering leading protection for IoT customers.

2016: Singtel partnered with TIS Inc., an IT service management company, to provide TIS managed security services powered by Trustwave through a security operations center developed by Trustwave in Japan.

GLOBAL MANAGED SECURITY SERVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Service Type

Threat Management

Vulnerability Management

Log Management

SIEM

Compliance Management

By Threat Management Type

Managed Firewall

Managed IDS/IPS

Managed Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Managed Anti-Virus and Malware

Managed Gateway Security

Managed Identity Access Management (IAM)

Managed Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Others

By Deployment Type

Hosted MSS

CPE MSS

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Vertical

Retail

Manufacturing

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Government

Energy & Utility

Media

Others

Key findings of the study:

North America is anticipated to account the largest managed security services market share and would register a CAGR of 14.7%.

Based on the service type, threat management is projected to dominate the market.

In Asia Pacific, China held the largest market share and it is expected to experience continuous growth during the forecast period of 2017- 2015 with a CAGR of 17.6%.

Europe holds the second largest market share in 2016. One of the major reason for the growing demand for managed security services in the region is the increasing demand from the organizations for a better security solution. Many of the large players have, such as NTT, Symantec, and others, have set up their offices in countries like France for providing managed security services. In Germany, increasing customer’s needs in the country has made many large MSS players to expand their market in the country such as IBM, Deutsche Telekom, and others.

