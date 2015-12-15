Contact Adhesives Market Size: Opportunities, Current Trends And Industry Analysis By 2020-2030

This research study on “Contact Adhesives market” reports offers the comparative assessment of Contact Adhesives market and consist of Historical data, Significance, statistical data, size & share, Market Price & Demand, Business overview, Market Analysis By Product and Market Trends by Key Players. This Contact Adhesives Market is Segmented in two type on the basis of type of materials and end-users. It has global market covered in all the regions, ranging to that fundamental market, key trends and segmentation analysis are coated throughout Contact Adhesives market report.

Sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share coated by Key Players such Top Players are:

Key players in the global contact adhesives market include:

  • Henkel Ltd.
  • 3M Inc.
  • Bostik Inc.
  • Jubilant Industries Ltd.
  • B. Fuller
  • Illinois Tool Works Ltd.
  • Sika Inc.
  • Pidilite Industries
  • Royal Adhesives & Sealants
  • Huntsman International

The analysts forecast the CAGR overall rate percentages of Global Contact Adhesives Market to grow over the period 2020-2030. So this Contact Adhesives Market report gives you Pre-planned Compound Annual rate of growth (CAGR) with different amount, During the Forecast Period, Market on Contact Adhesives Report is estimated to register a CAGR of Definite value. Definitions, classifications, applications & Business overview, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, raw materials and requirement as per your choice also given by this Contact Adhesives market Report.

Segmentation:

Global contact adhesives market by resign type:

  • Neoprene
  • Polyurethane
  • Acrylic
  • SBC

Global contact adhesives market by product type:

  • Water-based
  • Solvent-based

Global contact adhesives market by product type:

  • Automotive
  • Woodworking
  • Construction
  • Leather & footwear

Global contact adhesives market by region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

