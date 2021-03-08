Narrowband IoT Market to Achieve Record Revenue Levels by Foremost Industry Players – AT & T, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, NTT Docomo, Orange, Vodafone, Telstra, Huawei, Etisalat, Telefonica

Global Narrowband IoT Industry detailed study that helps to provide answers and relevant questions with respect to the Emerging Trends and Growth Opportunities. It helps identify each of the prominent hurdle to Growth, apart from identifying the trends of Narrowband IoT market.

Narrowband IoT is a Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) technology that doesn’t operate in the licensed frequency band. This technology was developed by a consortium of telecommunication companies owing to the benefits offered by the Narrowband IoT. Lower power consumptions, higher reliability, cost savings, and wider deployment are some of the advantages of narrowband IoT deployments. High amount of investments from the entire ecosystem of IoT that includes telecommunication service providers, chipset manufacturers, sensor and device manufacturers is anticipated to flow in on account of the huge potentials of this technology.

Higher power efficiencies achieved through the use of narrowband IoT is one of the major driving factors for this market. Concerns around the transition from the legacy system to the narrowband IoT infrastructure is hindering the growth of Narrowband IoT market. Further, increasing smart cities and smart buildings are creating more opportunities for the players operating in the Narrowband IoT market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

AT & T Inc.

China Mobile Limited

Deutsche Telekom AG

NTT Docomo

Orange S.A.

Vodafone Group PLC

Telstra Corporation Limited

Huawei Technologies, Co. Ltd.

Etisalat

Telefonica SA

The “Global Narrowband IoT Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Narrowband IoT market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Narrowband IoT market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Narrowband IoT market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Narrowband IoT market accounted to US$ 24.58 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 60.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,626.98 Mn by 2027.

The global Narrowband IoT market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT & telecom, media and entertainment, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, government and public sector, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Narrowband IoT market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Narrowband IoT Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Narrowband IoT market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Narrowband IoT market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Narrowband IoT Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Narrowband IoT Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Narrowband IoT Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Narrowband IoT Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

