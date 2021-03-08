Cannabis Testing Market Analysis and 2025 Forecasts for United States, Europe, Japan and China Markets

Cannabis Testing Market was valued at US$ 1,028.2 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 2,486.7 Mn by 2025. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2017-2025.The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global cannabis testing market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global cannabis testing market, based on the type is segmented into product and services. The product segment is further bifurcated into analytical instruments and consumables segments. In 2017, the product segment witnesses the fastest and largest share. Additionally, the software segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Global cannabis testing market is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to the factors such as, legalization of medical cannabis, increasing awareness through conferences, symposia, and workshops and growing adoption of LIMS in cannabis testing laboratories. However, the stringent regulatory framework for cannabis and dearth of trained laboratory professionals act as a restraint for this market. On the other hand, advances in cannabis testing equipments likely to add novel opportunities for cannabis testing market, in the coming years.

Download a Sample Report Explore further @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001394

Top Dominating Key Players:

Agilent Technologies, Inc. PerkinElmer, Inc. Shimadzu Corporation Sciex (Danaher) Merck KGaA Restek Corporation WATERS CannaSafe Analytics Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc. Digipath Inc.

Cannabis Testing Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Cannabis Testing Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

The report segments the global cannabis testing market as follows:



Global Cannabis Testing Market – By Type

Products

Software

Global Cannabis Testing Market – By Services

Potency Testing

Terpene Profiling

Pesticide Screening

Residual Solvent Screening

Heavy Metal Testing

Microbial Analysis

Global Cannabis Testing Market – By End User

Testing Laboratories

Drug Manufacturers

Research Institutes

Request for Buy Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001394

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

Understand where the market opportunities lies.

Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]