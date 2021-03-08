2020 Container Orchestration Market Growth Potential, Economic Impact & Future Analysis by 2027 – Rancher, Red Hat, SUSE, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

“Container Orchestration Market” a recent research added to The Insight Partners, this report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market with regards to the innovations, current competitive landscape and latest trends and drivers, to provide new predictions for the forecast period.

A surge in the adoption of application container technology, a rise in the need for the containers and scheduling workloads, growing implementation of micro-services architecture and proliferation of open-source container platforms are boosting the growth of the container orchestration market. Increasing penetration of IT automation, such as big data and serverless architecture, is a surge in demand for container orchestration market. Growing adoption of container orchestration among its end-user such as BFSI, IT and telecom, retail, and others are expected to grow demand for the orchestration market.

The report analyzes factors affecting Container Orchestration Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Container Orchestration Market in these regions.

The Container Orchestration experiencing a steady growth with regards to the research and development activities, product innovations, investments, and technological integrations, and deployment in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise exponentially in the coming years. The market for Container Orchestration comprises of some well-established players across the globe. Since last decade, the demand in different end-user industry has accelerated significantly with growing adoption of automation and ground-breaking technology enhancements.

As leading companies in this market continues to broaden its addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from regional players as well as the leading global companies across the world.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Google

Mesosphere, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Rancher

Red Hat, Inc.

SUSE

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

