Digital Classroom Market Ongoing Development Trend’s 2020: Dell, Promethean, Discovery Education, Pearson Education, and more

A digital classroom is a technology-enabled classroom, supported through by the information and communication technology, wherein educational hardware, software, and digital content are employed.

The adoption of cloud computing and learning analytics in teaching are other factors that will propel the adoption of digital classrooms by educational institutions. Cloud computing service providers help users reduce IT overhead expenses through expandable and on-demand services and tools. Such advantages have prompted several educational institutions to use the cloud for backup, storage, and computing purposes. Also, the use of data science helps in finding ways to improve the quality of education, improve student retention, and enhance learning ways of students. Institutions are also making efforts to adopt technologies to automate daily processes such as attendance and registration, and student performance assessments to improve student performance and retention. Moreover, the rise in the number of private international schools that emulate the education system of western countries will also lead to the adoption of digital classrooms.

Vendors of digital classrooms are majorly based in North America and Europe; however, they are extending their reach to emerging regions to capitalize on the untapped market potential and reach out to a larger consumer base. The players in the market are utilizing the growing trends of cloud computing and are actively engaging in training, consulting, and providing support to administrators at educational institutions. The presence of numerous international, regional, and local vendors offering hardware, software, and content for the K-12 and higher education segment makes this market highly competitive. Vendors in the market are also coming up with interactive response software and mobile apps owing to the massive hardware and technology adoption by educational institutions. Also, many players are providing functionalities like easy customization at reasonable prices to address the unique needs of their target customers.

New vendors in the market are facing tough competition from established international vendors as they struggle with technological innovations, reliability and quality issues.

Manufacturers: Dell, Promethean, Discovery Education, Pearson Education, Blackboard, Jenzabar, Adobe Systems, Desire2Learn, DreamBox Learning, Echo360, Educomp, Ellucian, McGraw-Hill Education, Oracle, Saba, SMART Technologies, Unit4

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

