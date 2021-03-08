Hand-Held Gardening Tools Market Research Report Development Trends, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis to 2026
The global Hand-Held Gardening Tools market has witnessed growth from USD XX million to USD XX million from 2014 to 2019. With the CAGR of X.X%, this market is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2026.
The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Hand-Held Gardening Tools market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the Hand-Held Gardening Tools product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Hand-Held Gardening Tools market.
Major players in the global Hand-Held Gardening Tools market include:
JETECH
Excelta
Akar Tools
Channellock
Knipex
Apex Tool Group
PHOENIX
Wurth Group
JPW Industries
Ajay
Tajima
Stanley
Wiha
TTi
JK Files
Great Wall Precision
Pro’skit
Snap-on Inc.
Klein Tools
Irwin
Textron
Ideal Industries
DUCK
Sinotools
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
On the basis of types, the Hand-Held Gardening Tools market is primarily split into:
Weeders
Hoes
Spades
Shovels
Rakes
Brooms
Cultivators
Others
On the basis of applications, the market covers:
Residential
Commercial
Public Areas
Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:
* United States
* Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)
* China
* Japan
* India
* Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)
* Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)
* Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)
* Other Regions
Chapter 1 provides an overview of Hand-Held Gardening Tools market, containing global revenue, global production, sales, and CAGR. The forecast and analysis of Hand-Held Gardening Tools market by type, application, and region are also presented in this chapter.
Chapter 2 is about the market landscape and major players. It provides competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of these players.
Chapter 3 provides a full-scale analysis of major players in Hand-Held Gardening Tools industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview are offered.
Chapter 4 gives a worldwide view of Hand-Held Gardening Tools market. It includes production, market share revenue, price, and the growth rate by type.
Chapter 5 focuses on the application of Hand-Held Gardening Tools, by analyzing the consumption and its growth rate of each application.
Chapter 6 is about production, consumption, export, and import of Hand-Held Gardening Tools in each region.
Chapter 7 pays attention to the production, revenue, price and gross margin of Hand-Held Gardening Tools in markets of different regions. The analysis on production, revenue, price and gross margin of the global market is covered in this part.
Chapter 8 concentrates on manufacturing analysis, including key raw material analysis, cost structure analysis and process analysis, making up a comprehensive analysis of manufacturing cost.
Chapter 9 introduces the industrial chain of Hand-Held Gardening Tools. Industrial chain analysis, raw material sources and downstream buyers are analyzed in this chapter.
Chapter 10 provides clear insights into market dynamics.
Chapter 11 prospects the whole Hand-Held Gardening Tools market, including the global production and revenue forecast, regional forecast. It also foresees the Hand-Held Gardening Tools market by type and application.
Chapter 12 concludes the research findings and refines all the highlights of the Hand-Held Gardening Tools study.
Chapter 13 introduces the research methodology and sources of research data for your understanding.
