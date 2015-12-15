Wine Bags Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast by 2025

Global Wine Bags Market Overview

Wine bags are packaging items utilized for safe covering and carrying expensive wines and relevant liquors. These bags have become more of a luxury item than a protective casing for carrying wines. Wine bags are usually sold in the market along with the wine bottle or it can be bought as a stand-alone product for a more personalized usage by the customers. Customization of Wine Bags and people owing to high disposable income and luxurious lifestyle is prompting an increase in sales of wine bags in the forecast period. According to AMA, the Global Wine Bags market is expected to see growth rate of 2.5%

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Wine Bags Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Wine Bags Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Wine Bags. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Yiwu Youbai Packing Co., Ltd (China), Wine Box Company Ltd. (United Kingdom), Factory Direct Promos (United States), Lifetime Brands, Inc. (United States), Ampac Holdings, LLC (United States), Acorn Paper Products Company (United States), Richie Bags (India) and NANGFA Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Thailand).

Overview of the Report of Wine Bags

The report also covers segments and Market Data Break down, including major players. If you are involved in the Global Wine Bags industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. This study analyzes the market share, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, restraints, opportunities and challenges.

Market Trend

Growing Government Initiatives and Environmental Policies on Minimizing Waste Leading to Sale of Reusable Wine Bags

Market Drivers

Increased Consumption of Wine Leading to Rising Sale of Wine Bags

Production of Eco-Friendly Reusable Bags

High Disposable Income and Changing Lifestyle of Consumers

Opportunities

Increased Consumption of Wine based Beverages among Youth Population

Growing Need to Increase the Packaging for Safety Concerns

Restraints

Propagation of Negative Health Benefits of Alcohol-Based Beverages

Presence of Alternatives Such As Plastic Bottles, Plastic Cups and Goblets, Aseptic Cartons, Pouches, and Cans

Challenges

Reduction in Availability of Glass Based Wine Bottles, as these Bags are mainly dependent on Wine Bottles

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The Global Wine Bags is segmented by following Product Types:

By Type

Single Bottle Wine Bags Wine Bags

Multi Bottle Wine Bags Wine Bags

By Application

Commercial Use

Personal Use

By Renewability

Reusable Wine Bags

Disposable Wine Bags

By Fastening System

Open Bag

Zipper system

Rope based system (Knot)

Velcro

Clasp system

By Material

Paper

Textile

Leather

Plastic

Others (Neoprene etc.)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The study objectives of this report are:

• To analyze Wine Bags status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

• To present the Global Wine Bags development in United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

• To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Wine Bags Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Wine Bags market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Wine Bags Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Wine Bags

Chapter 4: Presenting the Wine Bags Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Wine Bags market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Wine Bags Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Wine Bags Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

