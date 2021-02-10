Global Smart Manufacturing Technology Market 2020 Set for Rapid Growth With Growing Demand by 2025

Description

Summary

Market Overview

The global Smart Manufacturing Technology market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 255680 million by 2025, from USD 178010 million in 2019.

The Smart Manufacturing Technology market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Smart Manufacturing Technology market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Smart Manufacturing Technology market has been segmented into Manufacturing IT, Automation Control System, Instrumentation & Field Devices, etc.

By Application, Smart Manufacturing Technology has been segmented into Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Chemicals & Materials, Healthcare, Industrial Equipment, Electronics, Oil & Gas, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Smart Manufacturing Technology market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Smart Manufacturing Technology markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Smart Manufacturing Technology market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Smart Manufacturing Technology market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Smart Manufacturing Technology markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Smart Manufacturing Technology Market Share Analysis

Smart Manufacturing Technology competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Smart Manufacturing Technology sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Smart Manufacturing Technology sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Smart Manufacturing Technology are: GE, IBM, SAP, ABB, Oracle, Siemens, Cisco, Emerson, Schneider, Honeywell, Keyence, 3D Systems, Rockwell, Cognex, NVIDIA, Yokogawa, Daifuku, Stratatys, Fanuc, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Smart Manufacturing Technology market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Table of Contents

1 Smart Manufacturing Technology Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Manufacturing Technology

1.2 Classification of Smart Manufacturing Technology by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Manufacturing IT

1.2.4 Automation Control System

1.2.5 Instrumentation & Field Devices

1.3 Global Smart Manufacturing Technology Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.4 Chemicals & Materials

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Industrial Equipment

1.3.7 Electronics

1.3.8 Oil & Gas

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Smart Manufacturing Technology Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Smart Manufacturing Technology Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Smart Manufacturing Technology (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Smart Manufacturing Technology Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Smart Manufacturing Technology Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Smart Manufacturing Technology Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Smart Manufacturing Technology Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Smart Manufacturing Technology Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 GE

2.1.1 GE Details

2.1.2 GE Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 GE SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 GE Product and Services

2.1.5 GE Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 IBM

2.2.1 IBM Details

2.2.2 IBM Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 IBM SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 IBM Product and Services

2.2.5 IBM Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 SAP

2.3.1 SAP Details

2.3.2 SAP Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 SAP SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 SAP Product and Services

2.3.5 SAP Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 ABB

2.4.1 ABB Details

2.4.2 ABB Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 ABB SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 ABB Product and Services

2.4.5 ABB Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Oracle

2.5.1 Oracle Details

2.5.2 Oracle Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Oracle SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Oracle Product and Services

2.5.5 Oracle Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Siemens

2.6.1 Siemens Details

2.6.2 Siemens Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Siemens SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Siemens Product and Services

2.6.5 Siemens Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Cisco

2.7.1 Cisco Details

2.7.2 Cisco Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Cisco SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Cisco Product and Services

2.7.5 Cisco Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Emerson

2.8.1 Emerson Details

2.8.2 Emerson Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Emerson SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Emerson Product and Services

2.8.5 Emerson Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Schneider

2.9.1 Schneider Details

2.9.2 Schneider Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Schneider SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Schneider Product and Services

2.9.5 Schneider Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Honeywell

2.10.1 Honeywell Details

2.10.2 Honeywell Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Honeywell SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Honeywell Product and Services

2.10.5 Honeywell Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Keyence

2.11.1 Keyence Details

2.11.2 Keyence Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Keyence SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Keyence Product and Services

2.11.5 Keyence Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 3D Systems

2.12.1 3D Systems Details

2.12.2 3D Systems Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 3D Systems SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 3D Systems Product and Services

2.12.5 3D Systems Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Rockwell

2.13.1 Rockwell Details

2.13.2 Rockwell Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Rockwell SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Rockwell Product and Services

2.13.5 Rockwell Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Cognex

2.14.1 Cognex Details

2.14.2 Cognex Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Cognex SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Cognex Product and Services

2.14.5 Cognex Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 NVIDIA

2.15.1 NVIDIA Details

2.15.2 NVIDIA Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 NVIDIA SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 NVIDIA Product and Services

2.15.5 NVIDIA Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Yokogawa

2.16.1 Yokogawa Details

2.16.2 Yokogawa Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 Yokogawa SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 Yokogawa Product and Services

2.16.5 Yokogawa Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Daifuku

2.17.1 Daifuku Details

2.17.2 Daifuku Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 Daifuku SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 Daifuku Product and Services

2.17.5 Daifuku Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Stratatys

2.18.1 Stratatys Details

2.18.2 Stratatys Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.18.3 Stratatys SWOT Analysis

2.18.4 Stratatys Product and Services

2.18.3 Stratatys Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Fanuc

2.19.1 Fanuc Details

2.19.2 Fanuc Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.19.3 Fanuc SWOT Analysis

2.19.4 Fanuc Product and Services

2.19.5 Fanuc Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Smart Manufacturing Technology Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Smart Manufacturing Technology Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 China Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Smart Manufacturing Technology by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Smart Manufacturing Technology Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Manufacturing IT Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Automation Control System Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.5 Instrumentation & Field Devices Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Smart Manufacturing Technology Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Smart Manufacturing Technology Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Automotive Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Aerospace & Defense Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Chemicals & Materials Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.6 Healthcare Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.7 Industrial Equipment Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.8 Electronics Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.9 Oil & Gas Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.10 Others Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Smart Manufacturing Technology Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Smart Manufacturing Technology Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Smart Manufacturing Technology Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Smart Manufacturing Technology Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

