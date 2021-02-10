Global Static Code Analysis Software Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Opportunities In Market and Expansion By 2025

Description

Summary

Market Overview

The global Static Code Analysis Software market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 14.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 1135.5 million by 2025, from USD 661.8 million in 2019.

The Static Code Analysis Software market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Static Code Analysis Software market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Static Code Analysis Software market has been segmented into Cloud Based, Web Based, etc.

By Application, Static Code Analysis Software has been segmented into Large Enterprises, SMEs, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Static Code Analysis Software market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Static Code Analysis Software markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Static Code Analysis Software market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Static Code Analysis Software market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Static Code Analysis Software markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Static Code Analysis Software Market Share Analysis

Static Code Analysis Software competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Static Code Analysis Software sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Static Code Analysis Software sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Static Code Analysis Software are: JetBrains, CAST Software, Micro Focus, Synopsys, Veracode, Perforce (Klocwork), WhiteHat Security, Checkmarx, SonarSource, Parasoft, GrammaTech, RIPS Technologies, Idera (Kiuwan), Embold, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Static Code Analysis Software market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Table of Contents

1 Static Code Analysis Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Static Code Analysis Software

1.2 Classification of Static Code Analysis Software by Type

1.2.1 Global Static Code Analysis Software Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Static Code Analysis Software Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Cloud Based

1.2.4 Web Based

1.3 Global Static Code Analysis Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Static Code Analysis Software Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Large Enterprises

1.3.3 SMEs

1.4 Global Static Code Analysis Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Static Code Analysis Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Static Code Analysis Software (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Static Code Analysis Software Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Static Code Analysis Software Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Static Code Analysis Software Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Static Code Analysis Software Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Static Code Analysis Software Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 JetBrains

2.1.1 JetBrains Details

2.1.2 JetBrains Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 JetBrains SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 JetBrains Product and Services

2.1.5 JetBrains Static Code Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 CAST Software

2.2.1 CAST Software Details

2.2.2 CAST Software Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 CAST Software SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 CAST Software Product and Services

2.2.5 CAST Software Static Code Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Micro Focus

2.3.1 Micro Focus Details

2.3.2 Micro Focus Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Micro Focus SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Micro Focus Product and Services

2.3.5 Micro Focus Static Code Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Synopsys

2.4.1 Synopsys Details

2.4.2 Synopsys Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Synopsys SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Synopsys Product and Services

2.4.5 Synopsys Static Code Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Veracode

2.5.1 Veracode Details

2.5.2 Veracode Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Veracode SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Veracode Product and Services

2.5.5 Veracode Static Code Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Perforce (Klocwork)

2.6.1 Perforce (Klocwork) Details

2.6.2 Perforce (Klocwork) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Perforce (Klocwork) SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Perforce (Klocwork) Product and Services

2.6.5 Perforce (Klocwork) Static Code Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 WhiteHat Security

2.7.1 WhiteHat Security Details

2.7.2 WhiteHat Security Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 WhiteHat Security SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 WhiteHat Security Product and Services

2.7.5 WhiteHat Security Static Code Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Checkmarx

2.8.1 Checkmarx Details

2.8.2 Checkmarx Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Checkmarx SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Checkmarx Product and Services

2.8.5 Checkmarx Static Code Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 SonarSource

2.9.1 SonarSource Details

2.9.2 SonarSource Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 SonarSource SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 SonarSource Product and Services

2.9.5 SonarSource Static Code Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Parasoft

2.10.1 Parasoft Details

2.10.2 Parasoft Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Parasoft SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Parasoft Product and Services

2.10.5 Parasoft Static Code Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 GrammaTech

2.11.1 GrammaTech Details

2.11.2 GrammaTech Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 GrammaTech SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 GrammaTech Product and Services

2.11.5 GrammaTech Static Code Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 RIPS Technologies

2.12.1 RIPS Technologies Details

2.12.2 RIPS Technologies Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 RIPS Technologies SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 RIPS Technologies Product and Services

2.12.5 RIPS Technologies Static Code Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Idera (Kiuwan)

2.13.1 Idera (Kiuwan) Details

2.13.2 Idera (Kiuwan) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Idera (Kiuwan) SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Idera (Kiuwan) Product and Services

2.13.5 Idera (Kiuwan) Static Code Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Embold

2.14.1 Embold Details

2.14.2 Embold Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Embold SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Embold Product and Services

2.14.5 Embold Static Code Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Static Code Analysis Software Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Static Code Analysis Software Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Static Code Analysis Software Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Static Code Analysis Software Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Static Code Analysis Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Static Code Analysis Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Static Code Analysis Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Static Code Analysis Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Static Code Analysis Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Static Code Analysis Software Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Static Code Analysis Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Static Code Analysis Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Static Code Analysis Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Static Code Analysis Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Static Code Analysis Software Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Static Code Analysis Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Static Code Analysis Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Static Code Analysis Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Static Code Analysis Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Static Code Analysis Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Static Code Analysis Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Static Code Analysis Software Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Static Code Analysis Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 China Static Code Analysis Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Static Code Analysis Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Static Code Analysis Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Static Code Analysis Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Static Code Analysis Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Static Code Analysis Software Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Static Code Analysis Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Static Code Analysis Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Static Code Analysis Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Static Code Analysis Software by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Static Code Analysis Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Static Code Analysis Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Static Code Analysis Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Static Code Analysis Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Static Code Analysis Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Static Code Analysis Software Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Static Code Analysis Software Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Cloud Based Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Web Based Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Static Code Analysis Software Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Static Code Analysis Software Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Static Code Analysis Software Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Large Enterprises Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 SMEs Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Static Code Analysis Software Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Static Code Analysis Software Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Static Code Analysis Software Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Static Code Analysis Software Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Static Code Analysis Software Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Static Code Analysis Software Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Static Code Analysis Software Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Static Code Analysis Software Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

