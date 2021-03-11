Fatty Alcohols Market to register high demand rate Worldwide: Top manufactures, challenges and Drivers by 2027

The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Fatty Alcohols Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The fatty alcohols market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to improvements in the quality of fatty alcohols coupled with the increasing penetration in surfactant based industries. Feedstock flexibility and growing consumption of fatty alcohols has boosted the growth of the fatty alcohols market. However, surplus production of fatty alcohols leading to oversupply restricts the growth of the fatty alcohols market. On the other hand, the consumer preference for bio-based and renewable resources based products are likely to showcase growth opportunities for the fatty alcohols market during the forecast period.

Key Players

1.BASF SE

2.Ecogreen Oleochemicals

3.Emery Oleochemicals

4.KAO Corporation

5.Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK)

6.Musim Mas Holdings

7.Procter and Gamble

8.Sabic

9.Sasol

10.Timur Oleochemicals

Global Fatty Alcohols Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Fatty alcohols are high-molecular-weight, straight-chain primary alcohols, which can range from four to six carbons to as many as 22-26, derived from natural fats and oils, the length varying with the source. Fatty alcohols may appear as colorless oily liquids or also as waxy solids. The terminal carbon, in fatty acid, is attached with an alcoholic group having even number of carbon atoms. Lauryl, stearyl, and oleyl alcohols are some of the commercially important fatty alcohols.

Fatty Alcohols Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

