Cephalosporin Drugs Market With Four Main Geographies And Their Countries

Key players in the global cephalosporin drugs market include:

Allergan Plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Lupin Limited

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis International AG (Sandoz)

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

Segmentation:

Global cephalosporin drugs market by generation:

First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

Fourth Generation

Fifth Generation

Global cephalosporin drugs market by route of administration:

Injection

Oral

Global cephalosporin drugs market by application:

Respiratory Tract

Skin Infection

Ear Infection

Urinary Tract Infection

Sexually Transmitted Infection

Global cephalosporin drugs market by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

