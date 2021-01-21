IoT Sensor Market 2019 Structure Along with Size, Future Trends and Global Players Analog Devices, Inc., ARM Holdings PLC, Broadcom, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG

The global IoT sensors market accounted for US$ 9.46 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 65.79 Bn in 2027.

Factors including proliferation of IoT and connected devices and growth in the consumer electronics industry are significantly driving the global IoT sensors market. However, growing security concerns is impeding the IoT sensors market growth. Widening government support for the adoption of IoT is opportunistic for the growth of the IoT sensors market.

The IoT sensors market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the market, which is expected to change during the upcoming years. The advent of IoT has enabled each device to be connected over the internet and the rising adoptions globally would result in more than billions of devices connected over the internet. Also, validating to the above mentioned point is the fact that the data traffic rate on a global level, has grown at an annual rate of more than 65% over the last five years. Also, between 2018 and 2023, the data traffic is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of close to 40 percent. This exponential growth in data traffic over the internet is out rightly attributed to the growing penetration of smartphones and other consumer electronic devices that can be connected over the internet as a result of the growing popularity of IoT.

Some of the players present in IoT sensors market are Analog Devices, Inc., ARM Holdings PLC, Broadcom, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Omron Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, STMicroelectronics N.V., and Texas Instruments Incorporated among others.

Furthermore, apart from the individuals, businesses across almost all the industry verticals have realized the importance of IoT, communications, and sensors, and have therefore, paved way for integration of sensors into the devices. The growth of the IoT sensors market in the various end-user industry verticals is therefore anticipated to rise at a rapid rate in the coming years with IoT gaining more prominence in the coming years.

The overall IoT sensors market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the IoT sensors market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global IoT sensors market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the IoT sensors industry.

