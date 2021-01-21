Healthcare Business Intelligence Market 2020 : Competitor Analysis By Siemens AG, McKesson Corporation, Cognizant, Health Catalyst, Verisk Analytics, Inc., And others

Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market report encompasses thorough analysis of market with respect to several factors about Healthcare IT industry that range from market drivers, market restraints, market segmentation, opportunities, challenges, and market revenues to competitive analysis. The report presents you with the CAGR value fluctuations for the specific forecasted period which helps decide costing and investment strategies. For market segmentation study, a market of potential customers is divided into groups or segments based on different characteristics such as end user and geographical region. This Healthcare Business Intelligence market report brings to you precise and exact market research information that drives your business into the right direction.

Market Overview:

Business intelligence (BI) is defined as a set of techniques, technologies, and tools, which are used for the collection of raw data and then transformed it into meaningful, useful and insightful information. It provides present, past and future view of business processes. In health care the meaning of executive performance is varying as rapidly as the requirement for it is increasing. Business intelligence provide information, integration, delivery and analysis capabilities to healthcare organizations. The complex data gathered from numerous sources (operational, patient data) is analyzed and used by healthcare providers with the aid of BI platforms for the larger population.

Key Competitors In Healthcare Business Intelligence Market are Siemens AG, McKesson Corporation, Cognizant, Health Catalyst, Verisk Analytics, Inc., Microsoft, Information Builders, Oracle, Accenture, and TABLEAU SOFTWARE among others.

Market Segmentation:

By Function (Query and Reporting tools, Performance Management/ Monitoring & Alerts, and Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) and Visualization Tools),

By Technology (Mobile BI, and Cloud BI),

By Application (Financial Analytics, Clinical Analytics, Operational Analytics, and Others), End User (Physicians, Hospitals, Providers, Payers),

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Key points mentioned in the report

