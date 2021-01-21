Live Cell Imaging Market 2020: Analysis On Top Players Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., General Electric, And Others

Live cell imaging is the technique to study live cells with the help of images obtained from imaging systems such as high content screening systems and microscopes. This method is used by the scientists to obtain a better view of the cell’s biological function by studying the cellular dynamics. In recent years, live cell imaging technology has been widely accepted by various researchers to obtain a better knowledge regarding cell biology. Live cell imaging plays a crucial role in research fields such as neurology, immunology, microbiology and, genetics among others.

Key Competitors In Live Cell Imaging Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., General Electric, Olympus Corporation, BioTek Instruments, Inc., Molecular Devices, LLC., CYTOSKELETON, INC., Bruker, Nikon Instruments Inc., Merck KGaA And Others

Market Segmentation:

By Product (Equipment, Kits and Reagents, Software, Consumables);

By Technology (Fluorescence Recovery After Photobleaching, Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer, High-content Analysis, Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization, Others);

By Application (Drug Discovery, Cell Biology, Developmental Biology,, Stem Cells, Others); End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

