Wafer Back Grinding Tape Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2027

The “Global Wafer Back Grinding Tape Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Wafer back grinding tape industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview Wafer back grinding tape market with detailed market segmentation by type and geography. The global wafer back grinding tape market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wafer back grinding tape market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the wafer back grinding tape market.

Wafer back grinding tapes protect the wafer surface during the back grinding process and also prevent wafer surface contamination from the infiltration of grinding fluid. It offers various benefits such as overall cost reduction, prevention of wafer from breakage, and wafer surface protection. Hence, increasing the adoption of the wafer back grinding tape that drives the growth of the market. The usage of the wafer back grinding tapes in wafer fabrication ensures precision in wafer thickness after back grinding. Furthermore, a rise in need of semiconductor wafer fabrication for the production of electrical and photonic circuits are propelling the growth of the market. Continuous growth in the semiconductor industry is also fueling the growth of the wafer back grinding tape market.

Wafer back grinding tapes help to hold packages during the dicing process. Moreover, this can be easily removed from wafer without stress using the irradiation technique. They are also used in various material, not only semiconductor wafer, but also glass, sapphire, ceramics, and others. This wide range of applications of wafer back grinding tape is boosting the growth of the market. Furthermore, an increase in investment in wafer fabrication equipment and materials are led to an increase in the demand for the wafer back grinding tape market. A rise in need for wafer fabrication, an increase in demand for ultra-thin wafers, and a growing focus toward wafer surface protection during the grinding process are expected to drive the growth of the wafer back grinding tape market.

The global wafer back grinding tape market is segmented on the basis of type. On the basis of type the market is segmented as UV, non-UV.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global wafer back grinding tape market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The wafer back grinding tape market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting wafer back grinding tape market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the wafer back grinding tape market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the wafer back grinding tape market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from wafer back grinding tape market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Wafer back grinding tape in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the wafer back grinding tape market.

The report also includes the profiles of key wafer back grinding tape companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

AI Technology, Inc.

AMC Co.,Ltd

Denka Company Limited

Force-One Applied Materials

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

LINTEC ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES (EUROPE) GmbH

Loadpoint

MITSUI CHEMICALS AMERICA, INC.

NITTO DENKO CORPORATION

Pantech Tape Co., Ltd.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Wafer Back Grinding Tape Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Wafer Back Grinding Tape Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Wafer Back Grinding Tape Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Wafer Back Grinding Tape Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

