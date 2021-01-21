Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market Share Worldwide Industry Growth, Size, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecasts up to 2027

The “Global Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the wireless charging for electric vehicle market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of wireless charging for electric vehicle market with detailed market segmentation by application, component, charging type. The global wireless charging for electric vehicle market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wireless charging for electric vehicle market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the wireless charging for electric vehicle market.

Wireless charging is well known as cordless charging or conductive charging. Wireless charging is done by using an electromagnetic field to transmits energy between two points or objects through electromagnetic induction. It is essential to have a charging station to perform the wireless charging for an electric vehicle. Significant research has been done in the electric vehicle (EV) wireless technology for the last decade, as electric vehicles are anticipated to be a crucial part of the future of the automotive industry.

The rise in oil prices, increase in demand for an electric vehicle, increasing infrastructure for fast or dash chargers, and rising consumer demand for convenience features are some of the major factors driving the growth of the wireless charging for the electric vehicle market. However, a high price upgrade to wireless charging technology is one of the major factors restraining the growth of wireless charging for the electric vehicle market. The increasing demand for PHEVs and BEVs is anticipated to fuel the overall growth of the wireless charging for the electric vehicle market.

The global wireless charging for electric vehicle market is segmented on the basis of application, component, charging type. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as public/commercial charging station, home charging unit. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as base charging pad, power control unit, vehicle charging pad. On the basis of charging type, the market is segmented as class- A, class- B, class- C. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as dynamic wireless charging system, stationary wireless charging system.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global wireless charging for electric vehicle market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The wireless charging for electric vehicle market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting wireless charging for electric vehicle market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Wireless charging for electric vehicle market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the wireless charging for electric vehicle market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from wireless charging for electric vehicle market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for wireless charging for electric vehicle market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the wireless charging for electric vehicle market.

The report also includes the profiles of key wireless charging for electric vehicle market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Bombardier Inc.

Continental AG

Efacec

Elix Wireless Inc.

Mojo Mobility, Inc.

Momentum Wireless Power

Robert Bosch GmbH

Toshiba Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

WiTricity Corporation.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

