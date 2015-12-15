Smart Waste Management Market to Witness Stunning Growth to Generate Massive Revenue | IBM Corporation, Enevo, Waste Management

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title “Global Smart Waste Management Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Global Smart Waste Management Market Report offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Waste Management, Inc. (United States), Enevo (Finland), Bigbelly Solar, Inc. (United States), Smartbin (Dublin), Ecube Labs Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Urbiótica, S.L. (Spain), Waviot (Russia) and Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH (Germany).

Smart waste management involves all the automated functions and actions related to waste collection, routing, disposal, recycling and many other services. It also involves technologies in combination with a software solution to manage the waste management lifecycle. Several hardware systems are used in developing smart waste management systems including intelligent sensors, smart waste bins, embedded systems, and smart trackers integrated with waste liners are an integral part of smart waste management. On the other hand, smart waste management is one of the key aspects in the development of smart cities (along with water management, energy management, traffic management, etc.,) in order to provide improved lifestyle in the urban areas. The increasing adoption of smart city initiatives across regions supports the growth of the smart waste management market. The growing complexity in the logistics of waste collection and the need to comply with regulations pertaining to waste processing demand better waste management solutions. However, the smart waste management market is at a nascent phase and it is expected to grow significant growth over the forecasted period.



Market Trend

Growing Adoption of IoT Enabled and Artificially Intelligent Waste Management Systems

Increasing Demand for Smart Waste Management Systems from Residential Applications

Market Drivers

Increasing Awareness about Environmental and Residential Cleanliness

Upsurging Government Reimbursements in Developing Technologically Enhanced Smart Waste Management Systems

Opportunities

Increasing Awareness about Smart waste Management from Developing Economies

Rising Prevalence of Diseases Caused Amongst the Waste Management Workers on Exposure to Hazardous Waste

Restraints

Higher Initial Investments in Developing the Smart Waste Management Systems

Continuously Changing Consumer Preferences about Highly Automated Systems

Challenges

Stringent Government Regulations in Developing Smart Liquid Waste Management Systems

Significant Post Purchase Maintenance required in Repair and Maintenance of Smart Waste Management Systems

Market Overview of Global Smart Waste Management

If you are involved in the Global Smart Waste Management industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Type, Application and major players. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization according to your requirement.



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Smart Waste Management Market: Hardware, Service



Key Applications/end-users of Global Smart Waste Management Market: Public Occasion, Non-Public Occasion



Industry: Healthcare, Industrial, Manufacturing

Waste Type: Industrial Waste, Residential Waste

Method: Smart Collection, Smart Processing, Smart Energy Recovery, Smart Disposal

Solution: Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring, Analytics

Top Players in the Market are: IBM Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Waste Management, Inc. (United States), Enevo (Finland), Bigbelly Solar, Inc. (United States), Smartbin (Dublin), Ecube Labs Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Urbiótica, S.L. (Spain), Waviot (Russia) and Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH (Germany)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Key questions answered

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Smart Waste Management market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Smart Waste Management market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Smart Waste Management market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



