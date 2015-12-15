Gold Loan Market Global Review: Actions that Could Prove Costly | Barrick Gold, Manappuram Finance, Newmont Mining

Global Gold Loan Market Research Report 2018 is latest research study released by Advance Market Analytics evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of the report is growth of this market include authorized regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Gold Loan Market. As per study key players of this market are Barrick Gold (Canada),AngloGold Ashanti (South Africa),Freeport-McMoRan (United States),Newmont Mining (United States),Randgold Resources (Jersey),SBI Gold loan (India),Muthoot group (India),Manappuram Finance Limited (India).

The competition is expected to become even more intense in the coming years with the entry of several new players in the market. To help clients improve their revenue shares in the market, this research study provides an in-depth analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various leading companies. Additionally, this Gold Loan market analysis report suggests strategies Players can follow and recommends key areas they should focus on, in order to take maximum benefits of growth opportunities.



Market Trend

Availability of gold loan in extremely flexible terms and lower default rates in the supply side

Restraints

Increasing government regulations

Data security related to privacy

Opportunities

Large volume of existing gold held by rural communities can increase the chances of rendering the gold loan which can increase the market growth

Barrick Gold (Canada),AngloGold Ashanti (South Africa),Freeport-McMoRan (United States),Newmont Mining (United States),Randgold Resources (Jersey),SBI Gold loan (India),Muthoot group (India),Manappuram Finance Limited (India)





Gold Loan Product Types In-Depth: Pure Gold, Color Gold





Gold Loan Major Applications/End users: Investment, Collecting





Gold Loan Major Geographical First Level Segmentation: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa***





North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)





