Ophthalmology PACS Market Challenges, Key Players, Market Segments, Development, Opportunities, Forecast Report 2027

12 hours ago
Press Release

PACS refers to picture archiving and communication system, which a medical technology used in the field of ophthalmology, primarily in the healthcare organizations to securely store and digitally transmit electronic images and clinically relevant reports. The use of PACS eliminates the need to manually file and store, retrieve and send sensitive information, films and reports.

Increasing prevalence of eye diseases and shortage in the number of ophthalmologists are expected to fuel the growth of the ophthalmology PACS market during the forecast period. Moreover, innovation in PACS such as integration with EHR sales from the untapped emerging nations are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the market.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. IBM (Merge Healthcare Incorporated)
2. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
3. Topcon Corporation
4. Heidelberg Engineering GmbH
5. Sonomed Escalon
6. Visbion
7. EYEPACS, LLC
8. UNIVERSAL SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS INC.
9. Medical Standard
10. Canon U.S.A., Inc.

The global ophthalmology PACS market is segmented on the basis of type, delivery mode, and end user. Based on type, the market is classified as, standalone PACS and integrated PACS. On the basis of delivery mode, the market is classified as, on-premise and cloud-based. Based on end user, the global ophthalmology PACS market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global ophthalmology PACS market based type, delivery mode, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The ophthalmology PACS market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the ophthalmology PACS market in the coming years, owing to rise in number of government initiatives in the region increasing geriatric population in the region suffering with eye disorders. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for diagnostic procedures, rising medical tourism, developing healthcare expenditure and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting ophthalmology PACS market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Ophthalmology PACS market in these regions.



The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.



The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Email: [email protected]

