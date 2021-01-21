PACS and RIS Market Rising Demand for Digitization in Organizations and Growth till 2027

Worldwide PACS and RIS Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the PACS and RIS Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global PACS and RIS Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global PACS and RIS Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the PACS and RIS players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The PACS and RIS market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to key factors such as increasing cloud based solutions demand, increased use of cloud-based PACS by large hospitals and diagnostic centers. Moreover, the emerging regional market, and due to a rising awareness and concern for diseases among consumers, the adoption of diagnostic imaging is rapidly increasing, ensuing a generation of amplified imaging data for picture archiving offers opportunities in the growth of the market.

A cloud-based Picture Archive and Communication System (PACS) solution is an online process to store patient data and digital images. In a cloud-based PACS, patient data files are automatically transferred and stored in the cloud at the time of their creation. Users can access the patient data anywhere, and anytime. PAC system vendor keeps all of the software and hardware at an offsite cloud location. A Radiology Information System (RIS) is a software solution that will help the staff keep better tabs on each patient being treated.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. McKesson Corporation

2. General Electric

3. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

5. Siemens AG

6. Cerner Corporation

7. IBM Corporation

8. Allscripts

9. Agfa-Gevaert Group

10. INFINITT North America Inc.

PACS and RIS Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The PACS and RIS Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

