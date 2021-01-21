Data Center Rack Server Market 2020 Explored in the Latest Research by key players Like Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Fujitsu Technology Solutions GmbH

The Data Center Rack Server market to Data Center Rack Server sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Data Center Rack Server market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

The data center rack server is used to achieve high density for computing power and space in data centers. Various types of data centers include open server rack, data center server cabinet, and wall mount rack, among others. Edge computing, cloud computing and growing applications of internet of things (IoT) are rapidly increasing the demand for data center rack server. Mid-sized data centers are expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period on account of rising technological proficiency.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Fujitsu Technology Solutions GmbH, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Lenovo Group Limited, NEC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Quanta Computer lnc., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

The data center rack server market is witnessing huge growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing need for high density servers. Additionally, advancements in the cloud-computing technology and rising number of data centers are further contributing to the growth of the data center rack server market. However, poor cable management is one of the factor restraining the market growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, hyperscale transformation is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the data center rack server market in the coming years.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Data Center Rack Server industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global data center rack server market is segmented on the basis of form factor, tier type, and industry vertical. Based on form factor, the market is segmented as 1U, 2U, 4U, and others. On the basis of the tier type, the market is segmented as tier 1, tier 2, tier 3, and tier 4. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare & life sciences, retail & e-commerce, energy and utilities, others.

The Data Center Rack Server market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

