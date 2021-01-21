Big Boom in GPIO Expanders Market 2027 | Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor, Maxim Integrated

The GPIO Expanders market to GPIO Expanders sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The GPIO Expanders market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

A GPIO expander is an element that provides a designer with the ability to implement extra inputs and outputs on a microprocessor and microcontroller system. The GPIO expanders have advanced drive capability than the I/O on a microprocessor and microcontroller system. This lets them drive devices with a higher load, such as LEDs. Furthermore, GPIO expanders have an effectual Data Bus interface to reduce the I/O requirement. The GPIO expanders also allow the I/O to be located on a system in an altered location from the processor, thus improving signal integrity.

Request a sample copy of this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008268/

Leading companies profiled in the report include Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor, Maxim Integrated, MaxLinear, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors, On Semiconductor (Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC), Semtech Corp., STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated

Increasing demand for smartphones and other mobile devices is the major factor driving the growth of the GPIO expanders market. Moreover, consumer necessities for temperature assessment in coffee machines and room temperature control are expected to boost the demand for GPIO expanders. Increasing demand for low-voltage compatibility is generating new opportunities for manufacturers in the GPIO expanders market. The quick growth in the electronic devices industry is another factor driving the growth of the GPIO expanders market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the GPIO Expanders industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global GPIO expanders market is segmented on the basis of product, applications. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as totem pole GPIO, quasi-bidirectional GPIO, LED PWM open-drain GPIO. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as cell phones, home appliances, cameras and video equipment, portable game devices, laptops and pcs, others.

The GPIO Expanders market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

To Purchase This Report, click @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008268/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Electronics and Semiconductor s, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Materials, Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Electronics and Semiconductors, Technology, Media, and telecommunication, Manufacturing and Construction.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/