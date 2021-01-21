Mobile Satellite Services Market Expected to Behold a CAGR of 4.0% During 2020 – 2025 | Globalstar, Speedcast, Singtel, Inmarsat, EchoStar, Iridium Communications, Intelsat General

Global Mobile Satellite Services Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

The global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 4389.1 million by 2025, from USD 3749.6 million in 2019.

Mobile satellite services (MSS) refers to networks ofcommunications satellites intended for use withmobile and portable wireless telephones. There are three major types: AMSS (aeronautical MSS), LMSS (land MSS), and MMSS (maritime MSS).

The increase in demand for mobility, rise in integration between mobile and satellite technology, and advancement in digital technology majorly drive the MSS market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Globalstar, Speedcast, Singtel, Inmarsat, EchoStar, Iridium Communications, Intelsat General, Comtech Telecommunications, Telstra, Hughes Network Systems, SpaceQuest, Kongsberg, Terrestar Network (TSTR), Raytheon, Ligado Networks,Mitsubishi Electric

Market Segment by Type, covers

Aviation

Land

Maritime

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Land Mobile

Maritime

Aeronautical

Other

Table of Content:

1 Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Globalstar

2.1.1 Globalstar Details

2.1.2 Globalstar Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Globalstar SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Globalstar Product and Services

2.1.5 Globalstar Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Speedcast

2.2.1 Speedcast Details

2.2.2 Speedcast Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Speedcast SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Speedcast Product and Services

2.2.5 Speedcast Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Singtel

2.3.1 Singtel Details

2.3.2 Singtel Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Singtel SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Singtel Product and Services

2.3.5 Singtel Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Inmarsat

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Revenue by Countries

8 South America Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) by Countries

10 Market Size Segment by Type

11 Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market Segment by Application

12 Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

