MOOCs Market Increasing demand with Leading key players: Coursera, XuetangX, iversity, edX, Udacity, FutureLearn., Udemy, Mir?adaX

Global MOOCs Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

The MOOCs market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

MOOC platform allows evaluation of the performance and quality of upgraded education technology and networks so that the highest level of customer satisfaction can be achieved. The inability of colleges and universities worldwide to meet the global demand for education through new campus development and the presence of reliable online learning technologies are the driving forces of the MOOC market.

MOOCs provide free online courses to the learners by offering a flexible and an affordable way of learning new skills. Many vendors providing MOOCs also have started giving out certifications for a minimal fee.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Coursera, XuetangX, iversity, edX, Udacity, FutureLearn., Udemy, Mir?adaX

Market Segment by Type, covers

xMOOCs

cMOOCs

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Technology subjects

Business and management subjects

Arts and humanities subjects

Science subjects

Other subjects

Table of Content:

1 MOOCs Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Coursera

2.1.1 Coursera Details

2.1.2 Coursera Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Coursera SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Coursera Product and Services

2.1.5 Coursera MOOCs Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 XuetangX

2.2.1 XuetangX Details

2.2.2 XuetangX Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 XuetangX SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 XuetangX Product and Services

2.2.5 XuetangX MOOCs Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 iversity

2.3.1 iversity Details

2.3.2 iversity Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 iversity SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 iversity Product and Services

2.3.5 iversity MOOCs Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 edX

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America MOOCs Revenue by Countries

6 Europe MOOCs Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific MOOCs Revenue by Countries

8 South America MOOCs Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue MOOCs by Countries

10 Market Size Segment by Type

11 Global MOOCs Market Segment by Application

12 Global MOOCs Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

